Deals Spotlight: 2019 MacBook Pro Reaches New Low Prices (Up to $299 Off)

Tuesday August 6, 2019 6:16 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is discounting the latest MacBook Pro models this week, with a series of new low prices that start at $1,599.99 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) and rise from there.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale today, and most of the prices listed below represent new all-time-low deals for these notebooks. Check out each MacBook Pro on sale below:

2019 MacBook Pro Sale


Apple updated the MacBook Pro this past May with new 8th and 9th-generation Intel processors and an upgraded butterfly mechanism made from new materials. Then in July, Apple released an updated entry-level MacBook Pro with 8th-generation Intel processors, a Touch Bar, Touch ID, and a T2 Security Chip, just like the more expensive 13 and 15-inch models.

