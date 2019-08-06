Deals Spotlight: 2019 MacBook Pro Reaches New Low Prices (Up to $299 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There are both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale today, and most of the prices listed below represent new all-time-low deals for these notebooks. Check out each MacBook Pro on sale below:
2019 MacBook Pro Sale
- 13-inch, 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD -$1,599.99, down from $1,799.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
- 13-inch, 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD - $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
- 15-inch, 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD - $2,099.99, down from $2,399.00 ($299 off, lowest ever)
- 15-inch, 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD - $2,499.99, down from $2,799.00 ($299 off)
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the best deals and bargains happening this week.