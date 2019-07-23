New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Supply Chain Expects New 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 13-Inch MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air to Launch in October

Tuesday July 23, 2019 8:22 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to release an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro in October, according to supply chain sources cited by Taiwan's Economic Daily News.


The report claims the 16-inch display will be a LCD with a 3,072×1,920 resolution, supplied by LG, matching information shared by IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin last month. The notebook is expected to be mass produced by Foxconn and Quanta, two of Apple's largest manufacturing partners.

The supply chain sources cited also expect Apple to refresh the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in October, but no further details were provided about those models. This also mirrors the previous report from IHS Markit.

Absent from the report is any mention of a new 15-inch MacBook Pro. Since 2016, Apple has refreshed the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro simultaneously, so the big question is whether the 16-inch model will immediately replace the 15-inch model or start off as an additional top-of-the-line configuration.

Of course, the 15-inch model could come later. Apple's last staggered MacBook Pro release was in 2015, when 13-inch models launched in March and 15-inch models followed in May. The timing is typically dictated by Intel's processor roadmap, at least until Apple switches to ARM as rumored.

Apple just updated the higher-end 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro in May, and it refreshed the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier this month, so new models in the fall would certainly be soon. Apple has refreshed its entire MacBook Pro lineup twice in a year only once before in the Retina era, in 2013.

As for the MacBook Air, it was also refreshed earlier this month, but the only hardware changes were the addition of a True Tone display and an updated keyboard material for improved reliability, so a processor bump is certainly a possibility in October, one year after the notebook was significantly redesigned.

Early this month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said a new MacBook Air with a scissor keyboard would launch in the second half of 2019, but it is unclear if it is still coming. He also called for a new MacBook Pro with a scissor keyboard in 2020, completing its transition away from its troubled butterfly keyboard.

Likewise, 16-inch MacBook Pro rumors began with Kuo. Back in February, he said the notebook would launch at some point in 2019 with an "all-new design." He has not shared any further details since, but a recent supply chain report said mass production would begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

When reading into supply chain rumors, it is often better to look at the "what" rather than the "when." While suppliers may know about new products based on components and schematics, timing is harder to predict. In this case, October is likely just a prediction given Apple often hosts a Mac event that month.

The key takeaway is that 16-inch MacBook Pro rumors are now surfacing frequently, so there is a good chance the notebook is real. Whether it launches in the fall, next year, or later remains to be seen.

Avatar
infiniteentropy
30 minutes ago at 08:26 am
Gentle reminder to be wary of 1st-generation Apple products.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
falkon-engine
26 minutes ago at 08:29 am
I know this is wishful thinking on my part, but it would be cool if Apple made its Macbooks modular again (i.e., add my own RAM, SSD, battery, etc...). To me, modularity was a very appealing quality of Macbooks from back in the day...
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Fuchal
29 minutes ago at 08:26 am
Seems like they'd be able to fit a 16" display just by reducing the bezels and keep the same footprint.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Internet Enzyme
20 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Why would they refresh the 13"? That seems really weird given that they just refreshed that whole lineup over the past two months.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macduke
16 minutes ago at 08:39 am
I was hoping for a redesigned 14" MBP instead of a 13". That's too bad. Wanted them to basically remove the bezels and keep a similar footprint. Now that I have a powerful iMac I want my next MBP to be more portable since I rely on it less for most of my work. I suppose the 13" will be closer in size to the 12" MacBook, which is probably why they removed it, so at least it should be a lot more portable. What I want most is discrete graphics in the redesigned 13" MBP. Maybe this will be the model that uses Apple designed CPUs and GPUs? Or is it still too early? With a big redesign it seems like a good time for some radical change.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JimmyBanks6
18 minutes ago at 08:37 am

Gentle reminder to be wary of 1st-generation Apple products.

& 2nd & 3rd & 4th.

We are now on the 4th gen butterfly keyboard, still has the same issues.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
brinary001
22 minutes ago at 08:34 am

Gentle reminder to be wary of 1st-generation Apple products.

Sound advice for sure, but this will likely be the last major Mac notebook refresh using Intel processors. So those wanting the new design and bigger/better screen but don't want to deal with the headache of there being no support for Apple's own architecture in the next version, will actually want to go with this first gen.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
PastaPrimav
24 minutes ago at 08:32 am

Gentle reminder to be wary of 1st-generation Apple products.

Pointless reminder because anyone can buy a 1st gen Apple product and:

1. Return it within 14-days if there is anything seriously wrong with it.
2. Get it fixed under warranty within the first year if there is anything wrong that develops.
Rating: 1 Votes

