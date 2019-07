MacBook Air Updated With True Tone Display and Lower $1,099 Starting Price

Apple today announced that it has updated the MacBook Air with a True Tone display and lowered the price of the notebook to $1,099 in the United States, or $999 for qualifying students. 2018 models started at $1,199.In addition, the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest 8th-generation Intel Core quad-core processors for up to two times faster performance. The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro also now features the Touch Bar and Touch ID , True Tone, and the Apple T2 security chip. Pricing starts at $1,299, or $1,199 for qualifying students.More details to follow…