Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
MacBook Air Updated With True Tone Display and Lower $1,099 Starting Price
In addition, the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest 8th-generation Intel Core quad-core processors for up to two times faster performance. The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro also now features the Touch Bar and Touch ID, True Tone, and the Apple T2 security chip. Pricing starts at $1,299, or $1,199 for qualifying students.
More details to follow…
I still don't get the hate for the Touch Bar. I like it. Especially with Better Touch Tool. To each their own I guess.
I despise it. It is awful for me. I am glad my 2018 MBA doesn’t have it. Glad you like it though — some people do. More power to them.
I thought it had some potential, but as a coder, who puts his fingers on top of the function keys (especially for stepping through code), the fact I cannot rest on the F keys any more just makes me very upset. I use an external keyboard on my 2018 MBP for this reason.
