MacBook Air Updated With True Tone Display and Lower $1,099 Starting Price

Tuesday July 9, 2019 5:46 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that it has updated the MacBook Air with a True Tone display and lowered the price of the notebook to $1,099 in the United States, or $999 for qualifying students. 2018 models started at $1,199.


In addition, the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest 8th-generation Intel Core quad-core processors for up to two times faster performance. The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro also now features the Touch Bar and Touch ID, True Tone, and the Apple T2 security chip. Pricing starts at $1,299, or $1,199 for qualifying students.

More details to follow…

Kajje
31 minutes ago at 05:50 am
Can I pay extra for not having that Touch Bar?
Pepe4life
23 minutes ago at 05:58 am
Missing a key feature: removal of butterfly keyboards!
mollyc
28 minutes ago at 05:53 am
wrong post.
Kajje
29 minutes ago at 05:52 am
kodos
23 minutes ago at 05:57 am

I still don't get the hate for the Touch Bar. I like it. Especially with Better Touch Tool. To each their own I guess.


I despise it. It is awful for me. I am glad my 2018 MBA doesn’t have it. Glad you like it though — some people do. More power to them.

I thought it had some potential, but as a coder, who puts his fingers on top of the function keys (especially for stepping through code), the fact I cannot rest on the F keys any more just makes me very upset. I use an external keyboard on my 2018 MBP for this reason.
Infinite Vortex
31 minutes ago at 05:49 am
Fab! But would be nice if Apple can get this product into that magic $999 price point for the standard retail price.
mudflap
25 minutes ago at 05:55 am
I still don't get the hate for the Touch Bar. I like it. Especially with Better Touch Tool. To each their own I guess.
oldmacs
31 minutes ago at 05:49 am
Well theres the old MacBook Air gone. Glad I got my Mum one last month. Rest in piece good keyboard and MagSafe.
leman
14 minutes ago at 06:07 am
Very nice update and a much needed streamlining of the Mac laptop line. Although I would have preferred that they simply rename the Macbook Air to Macbook (but I suppose that Air has better name recognition). Also very nice to see the Touch Bar across the MBP line.
racer1441
4 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Ugh. Had to buy one a month and a half ago. **** timing.
