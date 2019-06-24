Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
16-Inch MacBook Pro Said to Launch in September With LCD and 3072x1920 Resolution
Lin believes the 16-inch display will be an LCD supplied by LG Display, with a resolution of 3,072×1,920 pixels, as outlined in IHS's latest Emerging PC Market Tracker report, published Thursday and obtained by Forbes.
For comparison, the 15-inch MacBook Pro has a resolution of 2,880×1,800 pixels.
"We foresee that Apple will release a new product [at the] Sep'19 Apple event if there’s no unexpected development issue," Jeff Lin, Associate Director, Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit, said in an email, referring to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.Korean website The Elec recently reported that Samsung was in talks with Apple about supplying OLED displays for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but if the IHS Markit report is accurate, the notebook will have a LCD instead.
16-inch MacBook Pro rumors began with well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Back in February, he said the notebook would launch at some point in 2019 with an "all-new design," but he did not comment on which display technology the notebook would use or share any other details.
As would be expected, Lin claims the 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature a newer processor. No other details are known.
IHS Markit has an entire team dedicated to display-related research, with close ties to the supply chain, so this rumor carries some weight. The research firm accurately revealed the original 10.5-inch iPad Pro's resolution nearly four months in advance and also saw LTPO coming to the Apple Watch.
Apple has never unveiled new Macs at its annual iPhone event in September, often waiting for October instead. Either way, it sounds increasingly likely that a 16-inch MacBook Pro is coming at some point this year.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
new. higher price tag coming
Probably curved corners and a notch, too.
/s
Joking aside: Yeah, the price increases are getting to be a bit much.
likely this is the "real pro" machine. like Mac Pro and friends, will price out many potential buyers.
maybe coming with "Pro" butterfly keyboard. lol
They need to drop the pro name from all the current pro's then.
Starting price is 3,999.
I don't get why Apple won't revive the 17" Macbook Pro instead. Even though this is probably their best Macbook yet, from a marketing stand point, it'll just seem too similar to the 15".Depends, if this is an 16.6" it will be like the 15" is to the 13". If it will be 16" probably this will replace the 15" down the line
[doublepost=1561350692][/doublepost]I love that Apple is on fire with the mac this year...we've been waiting for this for several years
