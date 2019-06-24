New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

16-Inch MacBook Pro Said to Launch in September With LCD and 3072x1920 Resolution

Sunday June 23, 2019 9:25 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro in September, according to Jeff Lin, an analyst at research firm IHS Markit.

MacRumors concept of 16-inch MacBook Pro display

Lin believes the 16-inch display will be an LCD supplied by LG Display, with a resolution of 3,072×1,920 pixels, as outlined in IHS's latest Emerging PC Market Tracker report, published Thursday and obtained by Forbes.

IHS Markit via Forbes

For comparison, the 15-inch MacBook Pro has a resolution of 2,880×1,800 pixels.
"We foresee that Apple will release a new product [at the] Sep'19 Apple event if there’s no unexpected development issue," Jeff Lin, Associate Director, Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit, said in an email, referring to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Korean website The Elec recently reported that Samsung was in talks with Apple about supplying OLED displays for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but if the IHS Markit report is accurate, the notebook will have a LCD instead.

16-inch MacBook Pro rumors began with well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Back in February, he said the notebook would launch at some point in 2019 with an "all-new design," but he did not comment on which display technology the notebook would use or share any other details.

As would be expected, Lin claims the 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature a newer processor. No other details are known.

IHS Markit has an entire team dedicated to display-related research, with close ties to the supply chain, so this rumor carries some weight. The research firm accurately revealed the original 10.5-inch iPad Pro's resolution nearly four months in advance and also saw LTPO coming to the Apple Watch.

Apple has never unveiled new Macs at its annual iPhone event in September, often waiting for October instead. Either way, it sounds increasingly likely that a 16-inch MacBook Pro is coming at some point this year.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Tag: IHS
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
[ 21 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
canesalato
28 minutes ago at 09:29 pm
new. higher price tag coming
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Dave-Z
19 minutes ago at 09:38 pm

new. higher price tag coming


Probably curved corners and a notch, too.

/s

Joking aside: Yeah, the price increases are getting to be a bit much.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
x-evil-x
15 minutes ago at 09:42 pm
releasing a new macbook pro after they updated the 2019 pros in may wont sit too well with people. Especially if they drop the 15" model for this 16" i dont see them having around two sizes an inch apart from each other unless this is a completely new thicker chassis pro machine with a 5-800$ increase price point.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Sedulous
8 minutes ago at 09:49 pm
Normally I’d be excited but I already know this will probably have a base price of $6000 and come with 128 GB of storage, a mid-range GPU from last year, and won’t include the $500 power supply.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bvz
17 minutes ago at 09:40 pm
I'm not the market for this machine (I'm in the wrong tax bracket for how much this is likely to cost), but I sure hope it is a killer new design. Specifically I hope the keyboard is fixed (both reliability and travel). Apple seems to have listened with regard to the new pro (price excepted) and perhaps they will do the same with this laptop. We don't need it to be 2mm thinner. We need a better keyboard.and better thermals. A thinner bezel, however, would be nice in that that actually leads to real user benefits (smaller overall size where it counts - smaller horizontal and vertical dimensions vs. thickness - yet maintaining a larger screen).
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
x-evil-x
10 minutes ago at 09:47 pm

likely this is the "real pro" machine. like Mac Pro and friends, will price out many potential buyers.

maybe coming with "Pro" butterfly keyboard. lol

and a decently specked 15" is 3000$ haha.
They need to drop the pro name from all the current pro's then.

Starting price is 3,999.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
R3k
20 minutes ago at 09:37 pm
Very welcome.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Cheapassmac
28 minutes ago at 09:29 pm
I don't get why Apple won't revive the 17" Macbook Pro instead. Even though this is probably their best Macbook yet, from a marketing stand point, it'll just seem too similar to the 15".
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fokmik
27 minutes ago at 09:30 pm

I don't get why Apple won't revive the 17" Macbook Pro instead. Even though this is probably their best Macbook yet, from a marketing stand point, it'll just seem too similar to the 15".

Depends, if this is an 16.6" it will be like the 15" is to the 13". If it will be 16" probably this will replace the 15" down the line
[doublepost=1561350692][/doublepost]I love that Apple is on fire with the mac this year...we've been waiting for this for several years
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
TracesOfArsenic
20 minutes ago at 09:37 pm

Depends, if this is an 16.6" it will be like the 15" is to the 13". If it will be 16" probably this will replace the 15" down the line
[doublepost=1561350692][/doublepost]I love that Apple is on fire with the mac this year...we've been waiting for this for several years

And boy are we going to pay for it.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]