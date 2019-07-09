Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Mass Production of iPad 7 Said to Begin This Month, Followed by 16-Inch MacBook Pro in Fourth Quarter
The report, relayed by Japanese blog Mac Otakara, claims that Taiwanese manufacturer Radiant Opto-Electronics will be the exclusive backlight module supplier for both the new iPad and the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The new iPad likely refers to the rumored 10.2-inch model that is expected to succeed the low-cost 9.7-inch iPad, while multiple sources have claimed a 16-inch MacBook Pro is coming in 2019, including well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
More details to follow…
Top Rated Comments(View all)
[ Read All Comments ]