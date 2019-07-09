New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Mass Production of iPad 7 Said to Begin This Month, Followed by 16-Inch MacBook Pro in Fourth Quarter

Tuesday July 9, 2019 4:36 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Mass production of a new iPad will begin in July, followed by mass production of a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of this year, according to a supply chain report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News today.

16-inch MacBook Pro mockup

The report, relayed by Japanese blog Mac Otakara, claims that Taiwanese manufacturer Radiant Opto-Electronics will be the exclusive backlight module supplier for both the new iPad and the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The new iPad likely refers to the rumored 10.2-inch model that is expected to succeed the low-cost 9.7-inch iPad, while multiple sources have claimed a 16-inch MacBook Pro is coming in 2019, including well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

More details to follow…

Avatar
Adam Warlock
5 minutes ago at 04:42 am
10.2"? How many g-d different sizes is Apple going to sh*t out? 12.9, 10.5, 9.7, 7.9 and now 10.2. Why not add 11.65 and 12.376 and 8.9999451 while they're at it?
Rating: 1 Votes

