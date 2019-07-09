Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Entry-Level 13-Inch MacBook Pro Updated With 8th-Gen Processors, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and T2 Security Chip
Pricing starts at $1,299 in the United States, or $1,199 for qualifying students through Apple's education store.
More details to follow…
Title says entry level, but the image is the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.All models of the MacBook Pro now have the TouchBar
Title says entry level, but the image is the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.I think the Escape model was given a TB, TrueTone, etc. Interesting to see how many TB 3 ports
So people wanted them to get rid of the touchbar and they just doubled down on it lol
“People”... When are MacRumors users going to realize that the echo chamber on this forum isn’t necessarily what mainstream Apple customers think?
The TouchBar is a great idea whose potential hasn’t been entirely realized. Now that every MacBookPro has it and it’s been added to every other Mac through Sidecar on Catalina, I can see developers taking deeper advantage of the TouchBar.
By the way, I don’t get the hate for the Touch Bar. Sure it’s a little gimmicky, but the fn key turns them into function keys if you miss them.
Does it also transform into always on, tactile keys that aren't considered pressed just because you rest your finger on it or mistakenly brush the surface of it, because you are feeling for the one you're looking for?
