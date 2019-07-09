New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Entry-Level 13-Inch MacBook Pro Updated With 8th-Gen Processors, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and T2 Security Chip

Tuesday July 9, 2019 5:52 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced it has updated its entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with the latest 8th-generation Intel Core quad-core processors for up to two times faster performance. The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro also now features the Touch Bar and Touch ID, True Tone, and the Apple T2 security chip.


Pricing starts at $1,299 in the United States, or $1,199 for qualifying students through Apple's education store.

More details to follow…

jaxhunter
25 minutes ago at 05:54 am

Title says entry level, but the image is the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

All models of the MacBook Pro now have the TouchBar
mcru21
24 minutes ago at 05:56 am
So people wanted them to get rid of the touchbar and they just doubled down on it lol
scrapesleon
24 minutes ago at 05:55 am
Touch Bar the standard now lol
Glockworkorange
25 minutes ago at 05:55 am

Title says entry level, but the image is the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

I think the Escape model was given a TB, TrueTone, etc. Interesting to see how many TB 3 ports
lunarworks
25 minutes ago at 05:54 am
TouchBar is standard now? That's gonna go over well here.
ipedro
7 minutes ago at 06:12 am

So people wanted them to get rid of the touchbar and they just doubled down on it lol


“People”... When are MacRumors users going to realize that the echo chamber on this forum isn’t necessarily what mainstream Apple customers think?

The TouchBar is a great idea whose potential hasn’t been entirely realized. Now that every MacBookPro has it and it’s been added to every other Mac through Sidecar on Catalina, I can see developers taking deeper advantage of the TouchBar.
Ries
9 minutes ago at 06:11 am

By the way, I don’t get the hate for the Touch Bar. Sure it’s a little gimmicky, but the fn key turns them into function keys if you miss them.


Does it also transform into always on, tactile keys that aren't considered pressed just because you rest your finger on it or mistakenly brush the surface of it, because you are feeling for the one you're looking for?
dannyyankou
16 minutes ago at 06:04 am
By the way, I don’t get the hate for the Touch Bar. Sure it’s a little gimmicky, but the fn key turns them into function keys if you miss them.
Spock
17 minutes ago at 06:02 am
1.4 ghz and 128 gig SSD? What is this, 2010?
jinnyman
11 minutes ago at 06:09 am
wow. their obsession with Touch Bar continues lol
