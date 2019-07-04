New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Kuo: Apple to Use New Scissor Switch Keyboard in Future MacBooks, Starting With 2019 MacBook Air Refresh

Thursday July 4, 2019 2:33 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will do away with its controversial butterfly mechanism keyboard in future MacBooks, beginning with a refreshed MacBook Air later this year.


In a report obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says Apple will instead use a new keyboard design based on scissor switches, which should provide better key travel and durability than the more failure-prone butterfly keyboard.
There have been successful developments in the new scissor keyboard. The new keyboard could improve the typing experience by offering longer key travel and durability by adopting glass fiber to reinforce the keys' structure.
Kuo believes a new scissor switch keyboard will also be used in the MacBook Pro, but not until 2020. Perhaps tellingly, Kuo made no mention of the 16-inch MacBook Pro he has previously suggested Apple will launch later this year.
We believe the partially refreshed MacBook Pro models will also adopt a new scissor keyboard in 2020; shipments of MacBook models equipped with a new scissor keyboard will grow 500–700% YoY in 2020. Though the butterfly keyboard is still thinner than the new scissor keyboard, we think most users can't tell the difference. Furthermore, the new scissor keyboard could offer a better user experience and benefit Apple's profits; therefore, we predict that the butterfly keyboard may finally disappear in the long term.
Apple's butterfly keyboards are highly controversial and have been called out as one of the company's worst design decisions due to their penchant for failure due to small particulates like crumbs or heat issues.

Following years of anecdotal complaints from customers, and a few class action lawsuits, Apple initiated a worldwide service program, offering free repairs of 2015-and-later MacBook and 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro keyboards, which are equipped with low-profile butterfly switch mechanisms.

Apple in 2018 debuted MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that use an updated third-generation butterfly keyboard. The third-generation keyboard has a thin silicone barrier behind each key, which was put in place as an ingress-proofing measure to prevent dust from getting in the keys.

Clearly the hope was that the updated keyboard would cut down on failures, but the 2018 MacBook Pro is still prone to keyboard issues, and Apple acknowledged as much in March.

Kuo says the new replacement keyboard will be supplied solely by specialist laptop keyboard maker Sunrex rather than Wistron, which currently makes the butterfly keyboards for Apple. The analyst expects the new Sunrex keyboard will go to mass production in 2020 and will make the Taiwan-based firm Apple's most important keyboard supplier.

Related Roundups: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro
Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, Butterfly Keyboard Issues Guide
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Neutral), MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
[ 28 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
ImpulseDOM
33 minutes ago at 02:38 am
What a time to be alive. Might upgrade my 2015 MBP when these puppies are released!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
MacFather
21 minutes ago at 02:49 am
Hopefully, a removal of gimmicky OLED strip is next on the list.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
robinp
33 minutes ago at 02:38 am
So I guess the updated design in the 2019 MacBook Pros haven't fixed it completely then.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Santabean2000
34 minutes ago at 02:37 am
The Mac is back baby, the Mac is back!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
apolloa
29 minutes ago at 02:41 am
Kuo staying the obvious again..... I think we all knew Apple would be going back to the standard that’s worked for keyboards for years, because it can’t keep repairing new computers failing every 5 minutes...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MrGunnyPT
33 minutes ago at 02:37 am
This is unbelievable they did it!

Amazing news you guys
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MacFather
32 minutes ago at 02:38 am
Jony Ive’s arrogance and obsession with thinness has cost Apple a ton of money and reputation. I’m glad he is leaving the company later this year, primarily because his editor and curator is no longer there.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
torana355
27 minutes ago at 02:43 am
Good move by Apple, I just purchased a 2018 MBA a few days ago if I have many issues with the keyboard ill upgrade to the new model. Hopefully the new design is similar to the magic keyboard, I really love typing on them.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
alexprib
30 minutes ago at 02:40 am
Ever since the return of the expandable Mac Pro I've been hopeful Apple would continue listening to it's customers.
If this is true, this is great news.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fokmik
28 minutes ago at 02:42 am
Since imac pro, Apple started to act like a mac lovers again...imac pro, now mac pro and apple xdr and now the future of the macbook line has hope again
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]