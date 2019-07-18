Apple Begins Selling Updated Rotor Riot Game Controller With Redesigned D-Pad and Pass-Through Charging

Thursday July 18, 2019 8:17 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today began selling an updated version of the Rotor Riot wired game controller for iPhone and iPad through its online store. The new model features a redesigned directional pad, a built-in Lightning port for pass-through charging of iOS devices, and an improved device holder with a "zero gravity" effect.


Rotor Riot is the only Apple-certified controller that has clickable L3 and R3 thumbsticks, and it uses a wired connection for zero latency. The device holder is removable, allowing the controller to be used on a standalone basis.

The controller is available for $49.95 from Apple.com as well as Amazon and Best Buy and requires a device running iOS 7 or later.

This is just one of many accessories that Apple has added to its online store over the past few days, alongside new iPhone-connected blood pressure monitors from Withings, the Smart Panda educational playset, new charging accessories from Mophie, Belkin, and Anker, the Netgear Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon and Best Buy.

