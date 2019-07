Apple to Begin Selling Square Panda's Phonics Learning System for iPad

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon.

Square Panda today announced that its phonics learning system for kids will now be sold at select Apple Stores and on Apple.com.The Bluetooth-enabled, multisensory playset uses iPad apps to help children interact with a variety of fun games, each of which helps them learn to read, write, and communicate. The system also incorporates physical smart letters, which children place in the playset and then watch the letters and words appear on the screen.We don't see the Apple.com listing yet, but Square Panda is also available for $39.50 on Amazon after applying an instant $10 on-page coupon.