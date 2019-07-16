Mophie Launching New Line of iPhone and iPad Charging Basics at Select Apple Stores

- Wireless charging pad: Delivers up to 7.5W of power on contact to recharge Qi-enabled devices like the iPhone 8 or newer. Available in white or black. Can charge through cases up to 3mm thick. $39.95.
- USB-A car charger: Single USB-A port with 12W charging output. Made of anodized aluminum with charge-indicator light. $24.95.
- Dual USB-A car charger: Two USB-A ports with 12W charging output. Made of anodized aluminum with charge-indicator light. $29.95.
- USB-A to Lightning cable: 1-meter cable for $19.95. 2-meter cable for $29.95.
- USB-C to Lightning cable: 1-meter cable for $19.95. 2-meter cable for $34.95.
- USB-A to USB-C cable: 1-meter cable for $19.95. 2-meter cable for $24.95.
- USB-C to USB-C cable: 1-meter cable for $19.95. 2-meter cable for $24.95.
Product listings are not immediately available, but they should be soon.