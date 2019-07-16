Mophie Launching New Line of iPhone and iPad Charging Basics at Select Apple Stores

Tuesday July 16, 2019 6:37 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Mophie today announced it is launching a new line of basic charging accessories for Apple devices like the iPhone and iPad, including a wireless charging pad, two car chargers, and a variety of USB and Lightning cables.


  • Wireless charging pad: Delivers up to 7.5W of power on contact to recharge Qi-enabled devices like the iPhone 8 or newer. Available in white or black. Can charge through cases up to 3mm thick. $39.95.
  • USB-A car charger: Single USB-A port with 12W charging output. Made of anodized aluminum with charge-indicator light. $24.95.
  • Dual USB-A car charger: Two USB-A ports with 12W charging output. Made of anodized aluminum with charge-indicator light. $29.95.
  • USB-A to Lightning cable: 1-meter cable for $19.95. 2-meter cable for $29.95.
  • USB-C to Lightning cable: 1-meter cable for $19.95. 2-meter cable for $34.95.
  • USB-A to USB-C cable: 1-meter cable for $19.95. 2-meter cable for $24.95.
  • USB-C to USB-C cable: 1-meter cable for $19.95. 2-meter cable for $24.95.
The accessories will be available on Apple.com and in select Apple Stores starting today, followed by Mophie.com later in July.

Product listings are not immediately available, but they should be soon.

