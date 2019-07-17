Withings Launches New iPhone-Connected Blood Pressure Monitors

The BPM Connect, available today at Apple retail stores and through the Apple online store, is an updated version of the classic Withings blood pressure monitor. It's designed to make it simple to take and view cardiovascular readings at home and share them with medical professionals when necessary.
According to Withings, the BPM Connect is cleared by the FDA and is designed to provide accurate measurements of heart rate and systolic and diastolic blood pressure using color-coded feedback to provide instant information.
With the BPM Connect, it is no longer necessary to have a smartphone to view and interpret the results as they're displayed directly on the device. Data will, however, sync with the Withings Health Mate app over Bluetooth or WiFi.
Withings is also launching the BPM Core, which is available today in Europe and will be launching in the United States later this year after it is cleared by the FDA.
The BPM Core is the first over-the-counter all-in-one device that can measure blood pressure, record an electrocardiogram, and listen to the heart using a digital stethoscope. It takes just 90 seconds to take all three readings.
Withings says the BPM Core is designed to let users detect serious heart conditions like atrial fibrillation or valvular heart disease. It features an LED display and advanced syncing options to make it easy to take, view, and share cardiovascular readings.
BPM Core is priced at €249.95/£229.95 and can be purchased exclusively from Apple Stores (or the online store) in Europe, as well as through the Withings website in Europe. It will come to the U.S. later this year.
Withings BPM Connect, the new blood pressure monitor available now in the United States, can be purchased from Apple, Amazon, or Withings for $99.95. It is also available in Europe for €99.95/£89.95.