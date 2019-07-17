Apple Now Selling Three New Belkin Wireless Chargers

All of the new chargers are similar to existing BOOST chargers that Belkin offers, but at more affordable price points.
The BOOST↑CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad is, as the name suggests, a simple, flat wireless charging pad that offers a non-slip grip and an LED indicator to let you know when your phone is charging optimally. The Wireless Charging Pad is priced at $29.95.
The BOOST↑CHARGE Wireless Charging Stand is an upright Qi-based wireless charging stand that works in either portrait or landscape mode and is ideal if you need to view your iPhone while it charges. The Wireless Charging Stand is priced at $49.95.
Belkin's third new product, the BOOST↑CHARGE Wireless Charging Vent Mount, fits into the vent of a car and has padded arms to grip the iPhone and hold it in place while also maintaining a constant wireless charge. The Vent Mount is priced at $59.95.
All three of the new products will be available through Apple's online store and at select Apple retail stores starting today, though they are not listed online just yet.