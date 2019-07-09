Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
AirPods 3 With Water Resistance Expected to Launch Later This Year
In a research note this week, shared by Philip Elmer-DeWitt, Ives said the new AirPods will be released in time for the holiday shopping season this year and may also feature some unspecified design enhancements. AirPods have had the same design since the original pair launched in December 2016.
This information lines up with several rumors about new AirPods launching later this year.
In April, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said two new AirPods models will likely go into mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, with one of the new models featuring an "all-new form factor design" and a "higher price" than the second-generation AirPods, which start at $159.
Both new AirPods models are said to adopt a new system-in-package design internally, which can improve assembly yield rates, save space internally, and reduce costs, but Kuo did not elaborate on outward-facing design changes.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to reveal Apple's roadmap for future AirPods, including the second-generation pair with "Hey Siri" support and an optional wireless charging case that launched in late March. DigiTimes also expects third-generation AirPods to launch by the end of the year.
In addition to water resistance, DigiTimes claimed the so-called AirPods 3 will feature noise cancelation. But with multiple AirPods and also Apple-branded over-ear headphones rumored to be in development for launch over the next year or so, it is too early to say exactly which features will be coming to each model.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
[ Read All Comments ]