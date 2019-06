Apple this week shared a new "Shot on iPhone XS" ad highlighting the sport of cricket in India, coinciding with the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. The video is featured on Apple's website in India "It's the spirit of India, captured in a game, a love story that spans more than a billion hearts. Come, celebrate cricket the way India does."The video is part of Apple's efforts to step up its localized marketing over the past few years. In previous "Shot on iPhone" videos, Apple has highlighted a teenage athlete from the American Samoa professional hockey players in Canada , and more.