New Apple Video Celebrates Brazilian Carnival Festivities Using iPhone 7 Plus Portrait Mode

On its Brazilian YouTube channel, Apple today posted a new video celebrating Carnival festivities in the country, which typically run throughout February and into March each year (via blogdoiphone). Apple is said to have made the video to highlight "the diversity, variety and freedom of expression of Carnival," as well as a way to continue its "Shot on iPhone" campaign, which has recently focused on explaining the advantages of Portrait Mode.
The video includes a collection of over 500 photographs taken with an iPhone 7 Plus and its Portrait Mode feature, and is edited to give the still images a sense of stop-motion animation. The song used in the video -- by artists BaianaSystem and Yzalú -- is also available exclusively on Apple Music. [Direct Link]
The Brazilian video follows a collection of ads that Apple has created to share the advantages of Portrait Mode on the iPhone 7 Plus, which blurs the background of a photo so that the person or object in the foreground stands out. Just yesterday, two Portrait Mode videos were published on the company's YouTube channel in order to detail the differences between a normal photo and one taken in Portrait Mode.
