Apple Shares New 'Shot on iPhone XS' Short Film Exploring the Cuban Surfing Community

Apple today shared a new "Shot on iPhone XS" video on its YouTube channel that highlights the growing surfing community in Cuba.Apple says the short film provides "a glimpse into the Cuban surf community and a new era within the island nation" and "explores the humble beginnings of the movement and how interest in surfing is building in the country."Apple also shared a behind the scenes look at the making of the video:"Ola Cubana" was shot by Zak Noyle on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max with the aid of the Freefly Movi Cinema Robot smartphone stabilizer, FILMic Pro app, AxisGO waterproof housing, and BeastGrip universal lens adapter and rig system. The video was commissioned by Apple and directed by Nick Woytuk.