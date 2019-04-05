Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Shares New 'Shot on iPhone XS' Short Film Exploring the Cuban Surfing Community
Apple says the short film provides "a glimpse into the Cuban surf community and a new era within the island nation" and "explores the humble beginnings of the movement and how interest in surfing is building in the country."
Apple also shared a behind the scenes look at the making of the video:
"Ola Cubana" was shot by Zak Noyle on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max with the aid of the Freefly Movi Cinema Robot smartphone stabilizer, FILMic Pro app, AxisGO waterproof housing, and BeastGrip universal lens adapter and rig system. The video was commissioned by Apple and directed by Nick Woytuk.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
"Ola Cubana" [Cuban Wave] was shot by Zak Noyle on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max with the aid of the Freefly Movi Cinema Robot smartphone stabilizer, FILMic Pro app, AxisGO waterproof housing, and BeastGrip universal lens adapter and rig system.
I was curious.
Here is the bill of materials, aside from iPhone XS/XS Max and Zak's obvious talents:
[LIST=1]
* Freefly Movi Cinema Robot smartphone stabilizer, B&H, $299
* FILMic Pro app, v6.8.2, App Store, $14.99 [foundation, +in-app V6 Banner purchases]
* AxisGO XS/XS Max waterproof housing, AquaTek, $199.00
* BeastGrip universal lens adapter and rig system, B&H, $139.99
Not bad.
It was in case as shown in the 2nd video "behind the scenes". I would like to know the product name of the case.Thank god it says "AxisGO XS MAX/XR Water Housing for iPhone XS MAX" under the description.
I've found the XS camera to be consistently great in real world performance, particularly video quality.
It really is the best camera I've ever owned and used. And it's with me all the time capturing memories, both still and video. There's nothing quite like iPhone that performs so consistently perfectly.
I hope they used a waterproof case.They did. Look at the description.
Wait, so we can use the iPhone for shots under water? I thought water damage was not covered by the warranty.It was in case as shown in the 2nd video "behind the scenes". I would like to know the product name of the case.
Please watch behind the scenes. it was shot inside a housing. so water or salt. no problem.Was going to say that. Looks like a heavy duty waterproof housing.
[ Read All Comments ]