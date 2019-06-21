Deals Spotlight: 64GB 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Hits New Low Price at $824 ($175 Off)

Friday June 21, 2019 10:56 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is discounting the 64GB Wi-Fi version of the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro, now priced at $824. At $175 off the original price of $999, this is the lowest price ever seen among the major Apple resellers for this configuration of the 2018 iPad Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are also a few high-end cellular options available on sale, including the 512GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($200 off) and the 1TB 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($200 off). These are both all-time-low prices as well, discounted to $1,299 and $1,699, respectively.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro Sale


  • 64GB, Wi-Fi - $824, down from $999 ($175 off, lowest ever)
Apple updated the iPad Pro line in October 2018, with all-new edge-to-edge displays that removed the traditional Home button in favor of the new TrueDepth camera system and Face ID. These tablets also support the Apple Pencil 2 and new Smart Keyboards.

