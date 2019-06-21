Deals Spotlight: 64GB 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Hits New Low Price at $824 ($175 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There are also a few high-end cellular options available on sale, including the 512GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($200 off) and the 1TB 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($200 off). These are both all-time-low prices as well, discounted to $1,299 and $1,699, respectively.
12.9-Inch iPad Pro Sale
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $824, down from $999 ($175 off, lowest ever)
Head to our full Deals Roundup to stay up-to-date on all the latest discounts.