The Next iPhone XR Will Supposedly Have a Nearly 6% Larger Battery

Seems Apple can't win. Smaller battery, lighter phone = "battery life sucks!" Bigger battery, better battery life = "OMG I can barely lift it!"
That is on top of the current XR which already has a pretty good battery life.
While the iPhone XR already has the longest battery life of any iPhone ever ('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/05/13/iphone-xr-battery-life-ad/'), a new supplier-focused report from Korean website The Elec ('http://en.thelec.kr/news/articleView.html?idxno=365') claims that the 2019 version of the device will feature an even larger battery capacity.
MacRumors mockup of 2019 iPhone XR in new green and lavender colors
The report claims the next iPhone XR will have a 3,110 mAh battery, around 5.7 percent larger than the 2,942 mAh battery in the current model:That means the next iPhone XR's battery would still have slightly less capacity than the 3,174 mAh battery in the current iPhone XS Max, but the latter device consumes more power overall. Moreover, the next-generation iPhone XS Max is expected to gain a larger battery too.
Back in April, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that battery capacities for the next iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR could increase ('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/04/01/two-way-wireless-charging-2019-iphones/') by 20 to 25 percent, 10 to 15 percent, and up to five percent respectively to accomodate the rumored two-way wireless charging feature on all three devices.
Apple is widely expected to unveil its trio of 2019 iPhones in September as usual. The next iPhone XR is expected to be upgraded to a dual-lens rear camera system ('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/05/08/2019-iphone-xr-renders-dual-lens-cameras/') and is rumored to be available in new green and lavender colors ('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/05/14/iphone-xr-lavender-green-mockup/').
Of note, The Elec is not a site with an established track record in relation to Apple rumors. Last month, the website claimed that Samsung is in talks with Apple about supplying OLED displays for a 16-inch MacBook Pro ('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/05/23/samsung-oled-16-inch-macbook-pro-rumor/') and future iPad Pro models. For now, treat these rumors with at least some skepticism.
So ugly! Square camera bump out for just two lenses. Seriously.
They need to beef up the battery in the next XS. That phone battery has been awful. Seriously makes me consider getting an XR for the battery alone.
Hopefully they improve the OLED, current it is eating up quite a bit of battery.
Today’s iPhone XR is a really decent device, but it’s too heavy.
