Samsung Rumored to Supply OLED Displays for 16-Inch MacBook Pro and Future iPad Pros

Thursday May 23, 2019 9:04 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Samsung is in talks with Apple about supplying OLED displays for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and future iPad Pro models, according to Korean site The Elec, which does not have a proven track record in terms of Apple rumors.


We first heard about a potential 16-inch to 16.5-inch MacBook Pro from well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said the notebook will launch at some point in 2019 with an "all-new design," but he did not comment on which display technology the notebook will use or share any other details.

Kuo later said Apple is planning to release a new 15-inch to 17-inch MacBook Pro with a mini-LED backlight in the first half of 2021. It is unclear if this will be a future iteration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro or exactly how Apple's plans will play out.


Kuo has also previously claimed that two new iPad Pro models will enter mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, but again, he has not commented on what display technology the tablets would use. He also expects a new iPad with a mini-LED backlight in late 2020 to early 2021.

Little else is known about the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro or new iPad Pro models at this time. Apple surprised us earlier this week with new 2019 MacBook Pro models, but the only changes are faster processors and a "new material" added to the keyboard for improved reliability — hopefully, at least.

Given this week's MacBook Pro refresh, it is reasonable to assume that Apple will not release the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro until at least the fall. Or, if the 16-inch MacBook Pro has been delayed internally, then perhaps it won't debut until an event next year such as WWDC 2020 in June. It is too early to say.

MrGunnyPT
MrGunnyPT
2 hours ago at 09:08 am
And how do they plan to mitigate the OLED burn in? Not having the screen totally static in terms of full screen windows?

We really don't want another 4 years of repairing screens now that hopefully we will get rid of the keyboard issue.... I'd rather wait for Micro LED at this point.
8 Votes
Avatar
johnyslats
1 hour ago at 09:12 am
I wouldn’t dream of using an OLED panel on a Mac at this point in time. Too many static UI elements that could cause burn in.
4 Votes
jonnysods
jonnysods
59 minutes ago at 09:40 am
When the new design comes out I'm looking forward to all the people fondly recalling how good the TouchBar MBPs were.

The same crowd that lamented the change from the retina MBP.

The same crowd that lamented the change from the unibody MBP...
3 Votes
Avatar
SecuritySteve
2 hours ago at 09:08 am
2020 MacBook Pro probably at this point.
2 Votes
Freida
Freida
1 hour ago at 09:16 am

Oh on that iPad I would welcome it

I really hope not. OLED is flawed tech and on top of that its expensive. I hope we will use LED until microLED is ready.
1 Votes
gmm421
gmm421
1 hour ago at 09:31 am
Has no one ever used a screen saver before? Have the flying toasters been forgotten?
1 Votes
Avatar
vipergts2207
23 minutes ago at 10:16 am
And the base model will only cost $5000.
1 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
38 minutes ago at 10:01 am
Maybe Samsung can throw in a new keyboard design as part of the deal?
1 Votes
Rychiar
Rychiar
2 hours ago at 09:09 am
Samsung is making wall size micro LED TVs... can this tech at least make it into this year apples watch?
1 Votes
Avatar
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
2 hours ago at 09:09 am
Who cares if the keyboard is broken anyway. Fix the keyboard and thermal issues first (can’t only blame Intel) before expanding the line-up further, which also happen to be a mess these days.
1 Votes

