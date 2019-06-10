Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Releases iOS 12.3.2 With Portrait Mode Fix on iPhone 8 Plus
The iOS 12.3.2 update is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. As with all iOS updates, iOS 12.3.2 is free to download, but it may take some time for iOS 12.3.2 to propagate to all iOS users. Today's update is limited to the iPhone 8 Plus and it is not available on other devices.
According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 12.3.2 update addresses an issue that caused the Camera app to capture Portrait mode photos without a depth effect on the iPhone 8 Plus.
Apple is also working on an iOS 12.4 update that's set to be released in the near future, as well as iOS 13, which will come out this September.
I don’t have an 8 Plus. Why do I have to install it? Would be great if Apple gave us an options instead of constantly pestering with updates.‘Constantly pestering’ is perhaps overstating it!
How about a device to ensure videos are taken in landscape mode? Now that would be a feature!Completely agree, how many times do you see footage on the news which would be 1000 times better if only they had turned the phone to landscape?
I don’t have an 8 Plus. Why do I have to install it? Would be great if Apple gave us an options instead of constantly pestering with updates.
You can’t install it.
From the article: “Today's update is limited to the iPhone 8 ('https://www.macrumors.com/roundup/iphone-8/') Plus and it is not available on other devices.”
I don’t have an 8 Plus. Why do I have to install it? Would be great if Apple gave us an options instead of constantly pestering with updates.Yeah man, I hate when I'm pestered with regular updates that I can choose not to install if I don't want to that address issues and bugs with the software I'm using. It's a real pain :(
How about a device to ensure videos are taken in landscape mode? Now that would be a feature!
Yeah. Or even better send a small electric shock every time someone tries to shoot a video in portrait mode.
