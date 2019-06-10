New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases iOS 12.3.2 With Portrait Mode Fix on iPhone 8 Plus

Monday June 10, 2019 9:59 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS 12.3.2, a minor update to the iOS 12 operating system that runs on the iPhone and the iPad. iOS 12.3.2 comes a month after the release of iOS 12.3, the last major update, and two weeks after the release of iOS 12.3.1, another bug fix update.

The iOS 12.3.2 update is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. As with all iOS updates, iOS 12.3.2 is free to download, but it may take some time for iOS 12.3.2 to propagate to all iOS users. Today's update is limited to the iPhone 8 Plus and it is not available on other devices.


According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 12.3.2 update addresses an issue that caused the Camera app to capture Portrait mode photos without a depth effect on the iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple is also working on an iOS 12.4 update that's set to be released in the near future, as well as iOS 13, which will come out this September.

Avatar
BruceEBonus
9 hours ago at 09:25 am
How about a device to ensure videos are taken in landscape mode? Now that would be a feature!
Rating: 23 Votes
Avatar
fivenotrump
8 hours ago at 09:52 am

I don’t have an 8 Plus. Why do I have to install it? Would be great if Apple gave us an options instead of constantly pestering with updates.

‘Constantly pestering’ is perhaps overstating it!
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
RayB4
9 hours ago at 09:32 am

How about a device to ensure videos are taken in landscape mode? Now that would be a feature!

Completely agree, how many times do you see footage on the news which would be 1000 times better if only they had turned the phone to landscape?
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
fredrik9
8 hours ago at 10:11 am

I don’t have an 8 Plus. Why do I have to install it? Would be great if Apple gave us an options instead of constantly pestering with updates.


You can’t install it.

From the article: “Today's update is limited to the iPhone 8 ('https://www.macrumors.com/roundup/iphone-8/') Plus and it is not available on other devices.”
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
kiranmk2
8 hours ago at 09:47 am
[MEDIA=youtube]oBlhdcM1_LE[/MEDIA]
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
benshive
8 hours ago at 10:07 am

I don’t have an 8 Plus. Why do I have to install it? Would be great if Apple gave us an options instead of constantly pestering with updates.

Yeah man, I hate when I'm pestered with regular updates that I can choose not to install if I don't want to that address issues and bugs with the software I'm using. It's a real pain :(
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
DrJohnnyN
9 hours ago at 09:20 am
Great phone for those who prefer a physical home button.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
SBlue1
8 hours ago at 10:14 am

How about a device to ensure videos are taken in landscape mode? Now that would be a feature!


Yeah. Or even better send a small electric shock every time someone tries to shoot a video in portrait mode.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
chucker23n1
8 hours ago at 10:34 am
I love how this thread both has people complaining the update isn’t showing up for them and people complaining it is “pestering” them.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
BarrettF77
8 hours ago at 10:11 am
Not showing on non iPhone 8 devices. The article should have been clearer to indicate this will not show on other devices. It was poorly written
Rating: 6 Votes

