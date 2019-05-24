Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Releasing iOS 12.3.1 Today With Fixes for Messages and VoLTE Bugs
A week and a half after releasing iOS 12.3 with a revamped TV app, Apple today will be releasing iOS 12.3.1, a bug fix update that isn't expected to include any significant new features.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 12.3.1 addresses a handful of bugs related to the Messages app and VoLTE calls.
iOS 12.3.1 should become available around 1:00pm Pacific Time today.
iOS 12.3.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone and iPad. This update:Apple did not offer a developer or public beta testing period for iOS 12.3.1, as is common for bug fix releases that are intended to address only a very few targeted areas and thus don't require significant feedback from users before public release.
- Fixes an issue that could prevent making or receiving VoLTE calls
- Fixes issues in Messages that could cause messages from unknown senders to appear in your conversation list even though Filter Unknown Senders is enabled
- Fixes an issue that could prevent the Report Junk link from appearing in Messages threads from unknown senders
