1Password on Mac Updated With Easier and Smarter Drag-and-Drop Password Functionality

First and foremost, the 1Password mini menu bar assistant has been redesigned to make it easier to get your information out of 1Password. While you are dragging and dropping your username and password from 1Password mini to a supported app, for example, 1Password mini now instantly fades away.
1Password for Mac has also been updated with an all-new "filling brain." Powered by on-device machine learning, 1Password can analyze a webpage and suggest the items you are most likely to need on that page. If you are online shopping, for example, 1Password mini will have your credit card information ready.
Read the release notes for all of the changes, including the ability to select your accounts in the vault picker to see all the vaults in that account.
1Password is a popular tool for storing usernames, passwords, credit cards, addresses, notes, bank accounts, driver's licenses, passports, and more behind one master password, with end-to-end encryption. A built-in password generator lets users create strong, unique passwords and memorizable pass-phrases.
1Password 7.3 can be downloaded from the Mac App Store or the AgileBits website. A subscription to 1Password across all platforms costs $2.99 per month for individuals and $4.99 per month for families.