1Password on Mac Updated With Easier and Smarter Drag-and-Drop Password Functionality

Tuesday May 28, 2019 11:56 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
AgileBits today released 1Password 7.3 for Mac with over 150 improvements and bug fixes following several months of development.


First and foremost, the 1Password mini menu bar assistant has been redesigned to make it easier to get your information out of 1Password. While you are dragging and dropping your username and password from 1Password mini to a supported app, for example, 1Password mini now instantly fades away.


1Password for Mac has also been updated with an all-new "filling brain." Powered by on-device machine learning, 1Password can analyze a webpage and suggest the items you are most likely to need on that page. If you are online shopping, for example, 1Password mini will have your credit card information ready.

Read the release notes for all of the changes, including the ability to select your accounts in the vault picker to see all the vaults in that account.

1Password is a popular tool for storing usernames, passwords, credit cards, addresses, notes, bank accounts, driver's licenses, passports, and more behind one master password, with end-to-end encryption. A built-in password generator lets users create strong, unique passwords and memorizable pass-phrases.

1Password 7.3 can be downloaded from the Mac App Store or the AgileBits website. A subscription to 1Password across all platforms costs $2.99 per month for individuals and $4.99 per month for families.

Tag: 1Password
9 comments


T-Bob
31 minutes ago at 12:21 pm
Purchased 7 license, good example of an app that offers both solutions (cough *uselessyses* cough).
Rating: 4 Votes
AGKyle
35 minutes ago at 12:16 pm

I'm still on the last version. Find it absurd to subscribe to a password retrieval app.


Version 7 is available as a license version as well...

Install version 7, follow the on screen instructions, near the bottom (in smaller print) on the purchase page you'll find an option to purchase a license instead of moving to our subscription solution.
Rating: 4 Votes
iBug2
44 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
I'm still on the last version. Find it absurd to subscribe to a password retrieval app.
Rating: 3 Votes
MacDawg
22 minutes ago at 12:30 pm

I'm still on the last version. Find it absurd to subscribe to a password retrieval app.


When I find an application that provides value for me and does its job extremely well I am willing to support it, even with a subscription
That said, the only ones I subscribe to are:

* DropBox
* NordVPN
* 1Password

1Password does far more than just retrieve a password

* Checks for reused passwords
* Shows when passwords were found in a security breach
* Shows when passwords are in a database of exposed passwords
* Saves 2 Factor Authentication codes

I have replaced all my passwords with generated passwords now and it was painless and secure

There are other good solutions, but I have used 1Password for years, and I don't begrudge the subscription for it at all
Rating: 2 Votes
BWhaler
16 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
One of the best apps on the Mac. Heck, the entire Apple ecosystem.

I’m happy to support them.
Rating: 1 Votes
T-Bob
16 minutes ago at 12:36 pm

And how much is that license purchase fee?

I'm still on version 4 for windows, and version 5 for mac, since I have past licenses that still work and sync via dropbox.


Not sure, and actually bought it during beta period so was discounted.

It can be an essential app yes, but I also use keychain so if it was subscription only could not justify it for the use it gets.
Rating: 1 Votes
