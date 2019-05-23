New U.S. Apple Pay Promo Offers $1 Tacos From Taco Bell

The new offer, which was highlighted in Apple Pay promotional emails sent out this afternoon, instructs users to redeem the discount through the Offers tab within the Taco Bell app.
Taco Bell is offering $1 tacos through May 29, with a total discount cap of $10. The $1 taco deal is valid for any crunchy or soft-seasoned beef taco per person. Beans can be swapped for beef, but no other product or ingredient upgrades can be added.
$1 tacos are only available through the Taco Bell app for pay ahead pickup orders when Apple Pay is used as the payment method. Delivery orders don't count, and the offer is redeemable one time and can't be combined with other offers.
The Apple Pay email also promotes other food apps that let you make orders ahead of time and use Apple Pay, including Jimmy John's Sandwiches, Panera Bread, and Ritual.