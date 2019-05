Deals Spotlight: Get the 512GB 12-Inch MacBook for $999 ($600 Off, Lowest Ever)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

B&H Photo's MacBook Sale

B&H Photo is discounting the latest 12-inch MacBook in a variety of configurations and color options, with prices starting at $899 for the 256GB model. However, the highlight of the sale is for the 512GB 12-inch MacBook, priced at $999 and representing the lowest-ever discount for this model among the major Apple resellers.Discounts on the 512GB MacBook include the Rose Gold color option, which is now a retired color since Apple eliminated it in October 2018. Otherwise, all models on sale are the latest MacBooks with Kaby Lake processors, Retina displays, USB-C, updated keyboards and trackpads, faster SSDs, and more.Head to our full Deals Roundup for more information on the latest sales happening this week.