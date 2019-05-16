Deals Spotlight: Get the 512GB 12-Inch MacBook for $999 ($600 Off, Lowest Ever)

Thursday May 16, 2019 6:48 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
B&H Photo is discounting the latest 12-inch MacBook in a variety of configurations and color options, with prices starting at $899 for the 256GB model. However, the highlight of the sale is for the 512GB 12-inch MacBook, priced at $999 and representing the lowest-ever discount for this model among the major Apple resellers.

Discounts on the 512GB MacBook include the Rose Gold color option, which is now a retired color since Apple eliminated it in October 2018. Otherwise, all models on sale are the latest MacBooks with Kaby Lake processors, Retina displays, USB-C, updated keyboards and trackpads, faster SSDs, and more.

B&H Photo's MacBook Sale


Head to our full Deals Roundup for more information on the latest sales happening this week.

17 comments


Avatar
BWhaler
4 days ago at 07:47 am
Junk keyboards make Apple’s laptops a ripoff at any price. Who needs unreliab;e tools that just look pretty in pics?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
badatusernames
4 days ago at 07:24 am
That is rather tempting but that keyboard.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
The Samurai
4 days ago at 07:10 am
Hopefully a sign if making way for a new 12” macbook
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
cardfan
4 days ago at 07:21 am
No thanks. That kb.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
QCassidy352
4 days ago at 08:20 am
Honestly, probably still not worth it at that price. It’s two years old now and wasn’t a great deal when brand new.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mikeray
4 days ago at 08:16 am
Love this little guy, can’t wait for an update though!
Rating: 1 Votes
