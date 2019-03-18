iWork Apps on iOS Will Be Updated Next Week With Enhanced Apple Pencil Integration and More

iWork apps for iPhone and iPad include Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. All three apps are available for free on the App Store.
Other new features will include the ability to create and share animated GIFs by exporting one or more slides in Keynote on iOS and macOS, add vertical text in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages to the body of Pages documents on iOS, increase max zoom to 400 percent in Numbers on iOS, and more.
All three iWork apps for iOS will also gain:
- Improvements to collaboration: edit grouped objects while collaborating. Maximum file size has increased to 2GB.
- Save and sync shapes, templates, and themes: save custom shapes, templates, and themes on iOS. These will sync across macOS and iOS devices using iCloud.
- Image placeholders: create image placeholders to replace images without affecting the formatting of your page, slide, or spreadsheet.