WWDC 2018 takes place June 4 to June 8 in San Jose, California.
Apple's Siri Learns New Jokes
Apple appears to have recently updated Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and HomePod with a slew of new jokes to tell. Based on reports on Twitter and from MacRumors readers, the new jokes started rolling out earlier this month.
When you ask Siri a question like "tell me a joke" on an iOS device, Mac, or the HomePod, Siri has dozens of fresh responses to share with you.
Apple updates Siri on a regular basis with new content in an effort to instill the personal assistant with personality and expanded capabilities. In February of 2017, for example, Siri promoted the LEGO Batman Movie with a series of funny responses to the query "Hey Computer," and when Pokémon Go was released, Siri was updated with several Pokémon-related responses.
Siri is often criticized for shortcomings in comparison to AI-based offerings from competing companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, which is said to be due to Apple's heavy focus on protecting user privacy.
Apple is aiming to make major improvements to Siri, however, and has recently hired former Google AI chief John Giannandrea and the team from Init.ai, a customer service startup focused on creating AI with natural language processing.
When you ask Siri a question like "tell me a joke" on an iOS device, Mac, or the HomePod, Siri has dozens of fresh responses to share with you.
- "What's the difference between roast beef and pea soup? Anyone can roast beef."
- "One night, I paid $20 to see Prince. But I partied like it was $19.99."
- "I taught a wolf to meditate. Now he's Aware Wolf."
- "What do you call a labrador that becomes a magician? A labracadabrador."
- "What do you call a talking dinosaur? Thesaurus."
- "What do cats like to eat for breakfast? Mice Krispies."
Apple updates Siri on a regular basis with new content in an effort to instill the personal assistant with personality and expanded capabilities. In February of 2017, for example, Siri promoted the LEGO Batman Movie with a series of funny responses to the query "Hey Computer," and when Pokémon Go was released, Siri was updated with several Pokémon-related responses.
Siri is often criticized for shortcomings in comparison to AI-based offerings from competing companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, which is said to be due to Apple's heavy focus on protecting user privacy.
Apple is aiming to make major improvements to Siri, however, and has recently hired former Google AI chief John Giannandrea and the team from Init.ai, a customer service startup focused on creating AI with natural language processing.
Tag: Siri
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 day ago at 05:56 pm
There’s a lot of things to fix about Siri making her learn new jokes should be last on the agenda
1 day ago at 05:57 pm
People who use siri: "Siri is a joke"
Apple: "oh ok, here's some more jokes."
People who use siri: " No we said SIRI IS A JOKE... not ADD MORE JOKES.
Apple: "oh ok, here's some more jokes."
People who use siri: " No we said SIRI IS A JOKE... not ADD MORE JOKES.
1 day ago at 05:56 pm
That’s very useful. Thanks Apple. /s
1 day ago at 06:02 pm
Apple is literally one giant Siri
Us: "Hey Apple, fix Siri"
Apple: "Ok, here is what I found for 'Fix Siri'"
Apple: ...
Apple: "There we added some jokes, useless ****, and while we are at it, we added a BUNCH of annoying responses such as 'I found this on the web'!"
Us: "No no no... This is not what I meant. Actually fix Siri"
Apple: ...
Apple: "... How about a joke?"
I LITERALLY created an account just for my frustration over the subject
Although the jokes are actually funny, she is still useless. Telling me a freaking joke will not add stuff to my calendar, turn on my alarm, and any other basic thing she should do, any better
Us: "Hey Apple, fix Siri"
Apple: "Ok, here is what I found for 'Fix Siri'"
Apple: ...
Apple: "There we added some jokes, useless ****, and while we are at it, we added a BUNCH of annoying responses such as 'I found this on the web'!"
Us: "No no no... This is not what I meant. Actually fix Siri"
Apple: ...
Apple: "... How about a joke?"
I LITERALLY created an account just for my frustration over the subject
Although the jokes are actually funny, she is still useless. Telling me a freaking joke will not add stuff to my calendar, turn on my alarm, and any other basic thing she should do, any better
1 day ago at 06:12 pm
Siri IS the joke.
1 day ago at 06:15 pm
I am just surprised that they did not hold this new functionality for a Keynote speech from Cook. "Its incredible!"
1 day ago at 06:15 pm
But Siri is a joke already... didn’t need to add any to that.
1 day ago at 06:02 pm
It's stuff like this, making Siri better at jokes, which is why I turn it off on any new devices I setup. I'm not saying Siri shouldn't have a personality, but it needs to act more as a semi-professional assistant, that is halfway intelligent.
1 day ago at 06:13 pm
Has Siri learned how not to suck yet?
This is like the Animoji updates and new emoji. Software quality is terrible, but talent keeps going to the superficial. Sure, sizzle sells, but not when your messages aren’t in order.
Apple is really dillusional nowadays.
This is like the Animoji updates and new emoji. Software quality is terrible, but talent keeps going to the superficial. Sure, sizzle sells, but not when your messages aren’t in order.
Apple is really dillusional nowadays.
1 day ago at 06:45 pm
HomePod sales are likely crashing and mean while, Siri is learning new jokes...........my oh my. Its becoming outright sad now.
[ Read All Comments ]