Apple Highlights the Best of iPhone X Reviews

Wednesday November 1, 2017 5:29 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today highlighted iPhone X reviews from major publications such as The Verge, TechCrunch, Mashable, BuzzFeed News, The Independent, and CNET with a GIF that cycles through positive comments about the device.


Apple changed its review strategy with a staggered release of the iPhone X to select YouTube channels and media outlets, some of which received less than 24 hours of lead time with the device before Apple's publishing embargo lifted.

Steven Levy, a journalist who reviewed the original iPhone, was among the first to share iPhone X impressions on Monday. A handful of YouTube channels shared hands-on and unboxing videos of the device on the same day. Then, on Tuesday, a larger wave of tech publications and media outlets published reviews.


Apple quoted the following reviews in its press release:
Mashable: "Apple's iPhone X is the beginning of something new. Everything the iPhone X is serves as a roadmap for future iPhones."

BuzzFeed: "Face ID worked as promised: with sunglasses, without sunglasses, with my hair up, with it down, at night in the dark, or during the day."

Creative Live Blog: "The OLED display is insanely good. The contrast is unlike anything I've ever seen. And the edge to edge / bezel arrangement is stunning. It somehow further humanizes the device. I feel like I'm holding my photos and videos…not a device on which to view them."

The Wall Street Journal: "Face ID is secure, fast, reliable and very easy to use. But even if it is Halloween, you'll be headed for trouble if you go trying to clone yourself."

CNET: "After 10 hours on the streets of San Francisco, mostly in and around Fisherman's Wharf, I was impressed by how Portrait Mode transformed the everyday selfie into a respectable and elegant photo."

The Evening Standard: "Apple's implementation of the camera is flawlessly done and THE Animoji are fantastic."

TechCrunch: "What I can tell you is that [Animoji] are cute and super funny. The way that the camera is able to accurately track and map your face, the physics in the models and the fun factor of being able to 'wear a mask' combine to make something that's actually a ton of fun."
iPhone X launches this Friday, November 3, including the first deliveries to customers and limited in-store availability for walk-in customers.
18 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
JohnApples
1 hour ago at 05:36 am
I’m sure people will find something negative to say about this, but for me personally these reviews have made me even more excited (and impatient) for November 3.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
2010mini
54 minutes ago at 05:45 am
Well MR members will have the worst reviews covered as always.

#neversatisfiedever!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
kycophpd
42 minutes ago at 05:56 am

Apple Must be worried about people paying 1k+ for a phone.....lol

So worried there is a 5-6 week wait for shipping. :rolleyes:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
MH01
19 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Its a two edged sword, if you want to get access to apple hardware so to maximise on the page hits and exposure , you need to keep Apple sweet. 24hr seems like Apple wanted to rush the reviewers , and initial impressions should have been positive.

It will be interesting so see reviews next week, from a broad selection of reviews and those not have picked by Apple. Looking forward to MR members also give their feedback. I've given up a long time ago on established press and their reviews, find MR forums a much more informative source .

And the Tokyo kezei "its like magic" ...... well that sums up the peoblem with the "selected" media ..... too much koolaid for some
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Nr123*123
33 minutes ago at 06:06 am
I just feel there’s no objectivity in these “reviews”. Will have to wait for owner reviews.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Avieshek
1 hour ago at 05:37 am
But how about this?

https://twinstrangers.net
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
4jasontv
1 hour ago at 05:37 am
Here's my quote: "The iPhone X is so advanced no one can touch it for a least a year. Unless you shop on eBay."
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Quu
47 minutes ago at 05:52 am
I got two quotes for them to use from the reviews that came out.

The Washington Post: "[on FaceID] In my initial tests, it worked nine times out of 10."


The Verge: "FaceID works great in the dark, because the IR projector is basically a flashlight, and flashlights are easy to see in the dark. But go outside in bright sunlight, which contains a lot of infrared light, or under crappy florescent lights, which interfere with IR, and FaceID starts to get a little inconsistent.”


:p
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Meistras
58 minutes ago at 05:40 am
I will barf if i have to read any more of those reviewers ********.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]