iPhone X Unboxing Videos Provide Detailed Glimpse Into First Moments With Apple's New Smartphone

Yesterday, low-quality unboxing videos and images of the iPhone X began to emerge online as the device arrived at shipment facilities and mobile retailers around the world. Today, Apple has lifted the embargo on reviews and handed the smartphone over to the media, leading to a wealth of detailed and high-quality unboxing videos from the usual YouTubers and review outlets.Similar to the package for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the box for the iPhone X simply says "iPhone" on the side. There are unique details to the front of the box with raised, shiny areas that represent the stainless steel band encircling the iPhone X, and inside you'll find the expected assortment of items including the power adapter, Lightning cable, EarPods, and of course a set of Apple stickers. Check out more unboxing details in the videos below:Here are a few more unboxing videos that came out today:Pre-orders for the iPhone X went up on October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, and quickly slipped to a 5-6 week shipping estimate minutes later. As of writing, the smartphone still remains in that December shipping window. The iPhone X will launch worldwide in three days on Friday, November 3.