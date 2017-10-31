Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone X Unboxing Videos Provide Detailed Glimpse Into First Moments With Apple's New Smartphone
Yesterday, low-quality unboxing videos and images of the iPhone X began to emerge online as the device arrived at shipment facilities and mobile retailers around the world. Today, Apple has lifted the embargo on reviews and handed the smartphone over to the media, leading to a wealth of detailed and high-quality unboxing videos from the usual YouTubers and review outlets.
Similar to the package for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the box for the iPhone X simply says "iPhone" on the side. There are unique details to the front of the box with raised, shiny areas that represent the stainless steel band encircling the iPhone X, and inside you'll find the expected assortment of items including the power adapter, Lightning cable, EarPods, and of course a set of Apple stickers. Check out more unboxing details in the videos below:
Marques Brownlee, MKBHD:
Jonathan Morrison, TLD:
Michael Josh, Gadget Match:
Scott Stein, CNET:
Here are a few more unboxing videos that came out today:
- iJustine
- Gadgets 360
- TechRadar
- Tom's Guide
Pre-orders for the iPhone X went up on October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, and quickly slipped to a 5-6 week shipping estimate minutes later. As of writing, the smartphone still remains in that December shipping window. The iPhone X will launch worldwide in three days on Friday, November 3.
Similar to the package for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the box for the iPhone X simply says "iPhone" on the side. There are unique details to the front of the box with raised, shiny areas that represent the stainless steel band encircling the iPhone X, and inside you'll find the expected assortment of items including the power adapter, Lightning cable, EarPods, and of course a set of Apple stickers. Check out more unboxing details in the videos below:
Marques Brownlee, MKBHD:
Jonathan Morrison, TLD:
Michael Josh, Gadget Match:
Scott Stein, CNET:
Here are a few more unboxing videos that came out today:
- iJustine
- Gadgets 360
- TechRadar
- Tom's Guide
Pre-orders for the iPhone X went up on October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, and quickly slipped to a 5-6 week shipping estimate minutes later. As of writing, the smartphone still remains in that December shipping window. The iPhone X will launch worldwide in three days on Friday, November 3.
Related Roundup: iPhone X
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
57 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Those first precious moments. So special and intimate.
Eh???
I sincerely hope that was an ironic observation!
1 hour ago at 05:30 am
I never get into these unboxing videos just not my thing
57 minutes ago at 05:38 am
Did anyone catch Marques mention the MacRumors thread where the guy asked if his girlfriend could unlock his iPhone X while he's asleep? Meaning Marques probably frequents these forums...LET'S FIND HIM.
57 minutes ago at 05:39 am
I have been with Apple since 1982. The promotion of iphone-envy is about to completely turn me off from Apple phones.it’s for compensating for things missing in life
54 minutes ago at 05:42 am
Open the box and sniff that Foxconn air.....
1 hour ago at 05:36 am
that 5W adapter tho
59 minutes ago at 05:36 am
Those first precious moments. So special and intimate.
1 hour ago at 05:35 am
I have been with Apple since 1982. The promotion of iphone-envy is about to completely turn me off from Apple phones.
54 minutes ago at 05:42 am
I never get into these unboxing videos just not my thingMe too, the only thing I get from them is a HD video of what the phone looks like being handled.
56 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Okay, I kinda regret not having preordered. :eek:
Hopefully will be able to get one before Christmas!
Silver X looks amazing, and I’m probably going to get that one.
Gadgets360 - [MEDIA=youtube]uY0a33PvFks[/MEDIA] (Space Gray)
Hopefully will be able to get one before Christmas!
Silver X looks amazing, and I’m probably going to get that one.
Gadgets360 - [MEDIA=youtube]uY0a33PvFks[/MEDIA] (Space Gray)
[ Read All Comments ]