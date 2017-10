Apple Lets Several YouTubers Get Closer Look at iPhone X Ahead of Friday's Launch

In addition to journalist Steven Levy's first impressions of the iPhone X , Apple recently invited a number of YouTube channels to try out the highly-anticipated device at a nondescript building in New York City.Brian Farmer and Noah Thomas of lifestyle website Highsnobiety shared a five-minute video in which they demo Animoji, 4K video playback at 60 FPS, Face ID, front-facing Portrait Mode, wireless charging, and other features.YouTube personality Mark Watson, known as Soldier Knows Best, praised the iPhone X's design and performance. He said the new swipe-up gestures for unlocking the device and multitasking will take some time to get used to.BooredAtWork.com's executive editor Enobong Etteh said the iPhone X is one of the best looking iPhones ever. His video provides a side-by-side comparison of the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, along with hands-on time with Face ID and Animoji.Sam Beckerman went to New York on behalf of Canada's FASHION Magazine for an exclusive hands-on look at the new iPhone X. The video recaps her 10 favorite features of the device, such as Face ID, Animoji, and ARKit.Beyond the event in New York, a few other videos of the iPhone X have surfaced on YouTube today. We've embedded videos from Popular Science, French channel TheiCollection, and Turkish channel ShiftDelete.net below.iPhone X pre-orders began on Friday, with shipping estimates now at five to six weeks for orders placed today. The device launches November 3, with limited in-store availability for walk-in customers on a first come, first served basis.