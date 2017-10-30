New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Original iPhone Reviewer Steven Levy Shares iPhone X Impressions as First Video Review Appears Online

Monday October 30, 2017 6:07 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple has given a review unit of the iPhone X to Steven Levy, who was one of the first pre-release reviewers of the original iPhone ten years ago. Levy has had the iPhone X since last Tuesday and today shared his thoughts on the tenth-anniversary device (via Wired), which marks the publishing of the first official review and impression of Apple's latest smartphone ahead of the review embargo lifting later this week.

Levy mentioned that "the biggest change" for the iPhone X is its screen, which is about the same size as the display of an iPhone 8 Plus in the body of an iPhone 8. Compared to "bulky" sizes of Apple's Plus line and Android smartphones, Levy was a fan of this slimming down in size, and said that it was "greatly pleasurable" when used to watch a movie, stream a football game, or just swipe through Instagram.


When discussing Face ID, Levy said that it appears to be a reliable method of unlocking and wouldn't detect anyone other than his face, although there were moments when it wouldn't unlock for him personally. Levy also mentioned that hiding text previews will now be the default on iPhone X, and he called the device's Apple Pay implementation a "clearer way to do transactions."
Does it work? Pretty much. It seems reliable at fending off intruders. I have thrust my phone into several people’s faces—though considerably fewer than the million punims that Apple says I’d have to try before a false positive—and it has not fallen for any of them. I even offered up my own head shot to the camera: no go.

How it has dealt with my own real-life face is another matter. There have been times when, despite a clear view of my face, the iPhone X has ghosted me. (Apple tells me that perhaps I wasn’t making what the iPhone X considers eye contact. I wouldn’t want it to turn on every time my face was within camera range, would I?)
In his short time with the iPhone X, Levy said he has already "mastered the gestures" of the device and found himself trying to use them on an iPad. "My finger no longer drifts to the home button, but pathetically swipes upwards, to no avail." He further mentioned that, "now there's that awkward moment when I expect the iPad to unlock itself when the camera looks at my face."

Ultimately, Levy described the iPhone X as potentially a "halfway point" to a future beyond smartphones, and that its true potential will be unlocked when developers really begin to take advantage of the new hardware upgrades. You can read Levy's full review of the iPhone X on Wired right here.

In addition to Levy's iPhone X first impressions, the YouTube channel Booredatwork today posted a full eight minute review of the new smartphone, as well as a shorter Face ID-focused video. The review goes through many of the newest features coming to iPhone X, including working demonstrations of Portrait Mode selfies, various new gestures, Animoji, and more. The channel said the swipe-up gesture to go home "worked well," but all-in-all the new navigation gestures are "counterintuitive" at first after using a physical Home Button for so many years.


The video also included a side-by-side comparison of the iPhone X with an iPhone 8 Plus, and the reviewer was a fan of the iPhone X's ergonomics, mentioning that it should fit comfortably in all hand sizes. In a separate video, the channel showed the setup process of Face ID, which you can begin in Settings > Face ID and Passcode. As we saw in previous leaks, this process includes rotating your face in a circle a few times, and afterwards your iPhone X will be ready to use Face ID to be unlocked.

Image via Booredatwork

More reviews and impressions of the iPhone X will begin to appear online later in the week, ahead of the smartphone's launch day on Friday, November 3. Over the weekend, the first iPhone X orders began shipping out to customers, who will be among the first to get the device on Friday. For more information on the new smartphone, be sure to check out our iPhone X Roundup.

[ 32 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Gix1k
18 minutes ago at 06:15 am

How is he allowed to post review while that poor girl's video was removed and his father was fired?


Because Apple told him he could do it.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
xinn3r
22 minutes ago at 06:10 am
"Compared to "bulky" sizes of Apple's Plus line and Android smartphones"

Lmao, this year's Android phones already has bezel-less screens for much less, while we have to pay a premium for a bezel-less iphone.

I love Apple as much as the next guy but this is just pure bull-sh it.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
alphaswift
14 minutes ago at 06:19 am

How is he allowed to post review while that poor girl's video was removed and his father was fired?


Apple gave this guy a phone with the explicit purpose of doing a review.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macford
10 minutes ago at 06:23 am

How is he allowed to post review while that poor girl's video was removed and his father was fired?


Because he didn't film it on the Apple campus.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
imran5720
23 minutes ago at 06:10 am
How is he allowed to post review while that poor girl's video was removed and his father was fired?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ChrisCW11
7 minutes ago at 06:25 am
While the screen might "spread out" to the same size as the 8+, the usable space for things like video or apps are not as large as the 8+, which many reviewers seem to be missing the point of. Since you can't show video partially obscured by the camera bump, the actual screen size is less then. It is nice that its overall a smaller size which is the one true benefit of near bezel free designs, but the belief that you are getting the same usable space is not true.

Anyways, I would like to read about real people use this thing in the real world in the near future.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Johnn423
8 minutes ago at 06:24 am

How is he allowed to post review while that poor girl's video was removed and his father was fired?

Seems Levy reviewed it with Apple’s permission, rather than the girl doing so much too soon without Apple’s permission.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
silverboy31
10 minutes ago at 06:22 am

I’m just hoping you can use FaceID to unlock without the swipe up gesture.

My iPhone 8 is unlocked the second it arrives at my face.

I guess I’ll find out this week when mine arrives on the 3rd :).

I think the purpose of the swipe up is not too skip notifications on the screen , if you look at the screen and it opens right a way you’ll miss them ...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
840quadra
16 minutes ago at 06:16 am
I like how he clarified how ApplePay works, to additionally clarify what Apple discussed / showed in their keynote.

Too many people have the idea that you need to hold the phone up to your face, for FaceID to work. This review confirms that Apple’s text is accurate.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BB8
8 minutes ago at 06:24 am
Better question is why is this Booredatwork guy's review up before everyone elses? Steven Levy obviously gets an earlier embargo for being an original reviewer.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]