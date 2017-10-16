Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 11.1 to Developers
Registered developers can download the iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.
iOS 11.1 introduces a range of new Unicode 10 emoji like crazy face, pie, pretzel, t-rex, vampire, exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, love you gesture, brain, scarf, zebra, giraffe, fortune cookie, pie, hedgehog, and more.
Several emoji have also seen some small design changes in iOS 11.1, including the dolphin, octopus, bee, snail, and whale characters, among others. The new designs are more detailed and realistic than existing designs.
The update also brings back the 3D Touch App Switcher gesture that has been missing from iOS 11 since its release. With the return of the gesture, iPhone users can once again 3D Touch at the left edge of the display to bring up the multitasking App Switcher interface.
A few other small features are included in the iOS 11.1 beta. The built-in keyboard in iOS 11.1 now offers up multiple emoji symbols when using an emoji-related word like "cake" or "happy," with each of the suggestions displayed at the end of the predictive text suggestions.
There's also an updated camera icon under Restrictions, a new animation when tapping the status bar to scroll upwards, and a faster unlock animation.
iOS 11 marks a major update to the operating system with systemwide design tweaks, a new Lock screen experience, a revamped Control Center, ARKit, new app features, and an entirely new interface for the iPad that includes a Dock, Drag and Drop support, and a redesigned App Switcher for better than ever multitasking.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Enough of this emoji garbage. Anyone with an IQ doesn't care.Everyone has an IQ.. so no one cares?
Careful. Only a Sith deals in absolutes
iOS 11 has been absolute dogshite for me.
7 devices at home without issues. 20 fellow employees at work without any issues either.
7 devices at home without issues. 20 fellow employees at work without any issues either.
Two in work complaining about it today. So it doesnt mean people arent because people at your work are fine.
Enough of this emoji garbage. Anyone with an IQ doesn't care.
Well, I don’t care about emoji, but a lot of non-techy iPhone users love them. I don’t see how that makes them lacking an IQ.
There are plenty of criticisms toward Apple, emoji is certainly not one of them.
Enough of this emoji garbage. Anyone with an IQ doesn't care.Speak for yourself. I like emoji, my whole family likes emoji. And, we all have an IQ too!
Enough of this emoji garbage. Anyone with an IQ doesn't care.Too busy making emoji explains the lack of a Mac Pro.
Careful. Only a Sith deals in absolutesThis statement is an absolute ... you Sith!
[ Read All Comments ]