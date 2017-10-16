New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 11.1 to Developers

Monday October 16, 2017 10:06 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming iOS 11.1 update to developers, one week after releasing the second iOS 11.1 beta and a month after releasing the iOS 11 update to the public.

Registered developers can download the iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.


iOS 11.1 introduces a range of new Unicode 10 emoji like crazy face, pie, pretzel, t-rex, vampire, exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, love you gesture, brain, scarf, zebra, giraffe, fortune cookie, pie, hedgehog, and more.


Several emoji have also seen some small design changes in iOS 11.1, including the dolphin, octopus, bee, snail, and whale characters, among others. The new designs are more detailed and realistic than existing designs.

The update also brings back the 3D Touch App Switcher gesture that has been missing from iOS 11 since its release. With the return of the gesture, iPhone users can once again 3D Touch at the left edge of the display to bring up the multitasking App Switcher interface.

A few other small features are included in the iOS 11.1 beta. The built-in keyboard in iOS 11.1 now offers up multiple emoji symbols when using an emoji-related word like "cake" or "happy," with each of the suggestions displayed at the end of the predictive text suggestions.

There's also an updated camera icon under Restrictions, a new animation when tapping the status bar to scroll upwards, and a faster unlock animation.

iOS 11 marks a major update to the operating system with systemwide design tweaks, a new Lock screen experience, a revamped Control Center, ARKit, new app features, and an entirely new interface for the iPad that includes a Dock, Drag and Drop support, and a redesigned App Switcher for better than ever multitasking.

Avatar
bryan1andersons
34 minutes ago at 10:12 am

Enough of this emoji garbage. Anyone with an IQ doesn't care.

Everyone has an IQ.. so no one cares?

Careful. Only a Sith deals in absolutes
Rating: 6 Votes
Besas
Besas
32 minutes ago at 10:14 am
iOS 11 has been absolute dogshite for me.
Rating: 6 Votes
Velin
Velin
37 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Enough of this emoji garbage. Anyone with an IQ doesn't care.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
deanthedev
26 minutes ago at 10:21 am

iOS 11 has been absolute dogshite for me.


7 devices at home without issues. 20 fellow employees at work without any issues either.
Rating: 3 Votes
sziehr
sziehr
16 minutes ago at 10:30 am
11 is absolute hot mess on a shingle. I have stuttering. I have poor battery life. I have black screens when I move from app to app. The whole thing feels like a solid beta 4.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
recklesslife85
23 minutes ago at 10:24 am

7 devices at home without issues. 20 fellow employees at work without any issues either.


Two in work complaining about it today. So it doesnt mean people arent because people at your work are fine.
Rating: 2 Votes
justiny
justiny
26 minutes ago at 10:20 am

Enough of this emoji garbage. Anyone with an IQ doesn't care.


Well, I don’t care about emoji, but a lot of non-techy iPhone users love them. I don’t see how that makes them lacking an IQ.

There are plenty of criticisms toward Apple, emoji is certainly not one of them.
Rating: 2 Votes
WolfSnap
WolfSnap
29 minutes ago at 10:18 am

Enough of this emoji garbage. Anyone with an IQ doesn't care.

Speak for yourself. I like emoji, my whole family likes emoji. And, we all have an IQ too!
Rating: 2 Votes
ventricle
ventricle
29 minutes ago at 10:17 am

Enough of this emoji garbage. Anyone with an IQ doesn't care.

Too busy making emoji explains the lack of a Mac Pro.
Rating: 1 Votes
UL2RA
UL2RA
16 minutes ago at 10:30 am

Careful. Only a Sith deals in absolutes

This statement is an absolute ... you Sith!
Rating: 1 Votes

