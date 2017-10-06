Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Confirms New Emoji Are Coming to iPhone and iPad in iOS 11.1
Apple today announced that hundreds of new emoji characters will be added to the iPhone and iPad in the upcoming iOS 11.1 update.
The company also showed off some of the new emoji that will be introduced, all of which are part of Unicode 10. Some of the new additions include crazy face, pie, pretzel, t-rex, vampire, exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, love you gesture, brain, scarf, zebra, giraffe, fortune cookie, pie, hedgehog, and more.
Unicode 10 was first released in June of 2017, but it often takes several months for Apple to implement new emoji characters after a Unicode update as all of the new characters need to be drawn by Apple artists in the Apple emoji style. All of the Unicode 10 emoji are listed on emoji site Emojipedia.
Apple previously previewed some of the new Unicode 10 emoji back in July.
The first beta of iOS 11.1 was released to developers last week. It did not include the promised Unicode 10 emojis, but Apple says they'll be added in developer and public betas of iOS 11.1 next week.
We've also seen evidence suggesting iOS 11.1 could include the Apple Pay Cash feature as employees are testing it internally, so the update is shaping up to be a significant addition to the iOS 11 operating system.
There's no word yet on when iOS 11 will see a public release.

Hundreds of new emoji, including more emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more, are coming to iPhone and iPad with iOS 11.1.New child, adult, and older adult emojis in a range of skin tones are included, as are characters for person in steamy room, bearded person, mage, fairy, vampire, merperson, elf, genie, person climbing, person in lotus position, and more, with all of those emoji available in multiple skin tones and genders. While there are 56 distinct new emoji characters, gender/skin tone modifiers and flags bring that total to over 200.





20 minutes ago at 01:04 am
I don't know what it is, but I just never have the desire to express my text through emoji's. I rarely use them, even though I do see how we are transitioning expressing ourselves differently to various forms of communication.I find that I tend to just cycle amongst a small selection of about 10 emoji. Simply don’t have the patience to cycling through an endless array of emoji trying to find the right one to use.
26 minutes ago at 12:58 am
I don't know what it is, but I just never have the desire to express my text through emoji's. I rarely use them, even though I do see how we are transitioning expressing ourselves differently to various forms of communication.
26 minutes ago at 12:58 am
I can’t find an emoticon to sum up the ridiculousness of all this. It would have to be a cross between tearing my hear out and looking criminally insane.
Perhaps a straight jacket emoticon would work too.

28 minutes ago at 12:56 am
I was going to keep my iPhone 6+, but with these new emojis, I think I'll just get the iPhone X...
256GB

29 minutes ago at 12:56 am
Yay, broccoli emoji. I can't even begin to count the number of times I wanted to use that only to find it not there.
1 minute ago at 01:23 am
Who wants Apple to concentrate on production of iPhone X rather than on silly emojis - please raise your hand!
10 minutes ago at 01:14 am
There is only one emoji I want and that is the Scottish flag, hopefully it is included in this update
22 minutes ago at 01:02 am
Wow. More emojis. Good work Apple! :rolleyes:
30 minutes ago at 12:54 am
I want the hedgehog emoji right now.
14 minutes ago at 01:11 am
Dear god... Please make it stop.
[ Read All Comments ]