Apple to Announce Q4 2017 Earnings on November 2

Apple today updated its investor relations page to announce that the company will share its earnings for the fourth fiscal quarter (third calendar quarter) of 2017 on Thursday, November 2.
The earnings release will provide a look at iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales during their first week of availability. Apple has not provided launch weekend sales for the new devices, so this will be the first look at how well the updated devices sold compared to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus last year.
Apple's guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 includes expected revenue of $49 to $52 billion and gross margin between 37.5 and 38 percent. In 4Q 2016, Apple posted revenue of $46.9 billion and gross margin of 38 percent.
The quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on November 2.
The earnings release will provide a look at iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales during their first week of availability. Apple has not provided launch weekend sales for the new devices, so this will be the first look at how well the updated devices sold compared to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus last year.
Apple's guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 includes expected revenue of $49 to $52 billion and gross margin between 37.5 and 38 percent. In 4Q 2016, Apple posted revenue of $46.9 billion and gross margin of 38 percent.
The quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on November 2.
Tag: earnings