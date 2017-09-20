New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies.
Apple Investigating Fix for Series 3 Watches Connecting to Unknown Wi-Fi Networks Instead of LTE
Apple is investigating a fix for an issue where an Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE may stay connected to unknown Wi-Fi networks with no connectivity, at times preventing the watch from using cellular, it has told The Verge.
"We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular," an Apple spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We are investigating a fix for a future software release."In her Apple Watch Series 3 review, The Verge editor Lauren Goode said, on more than one occasion, the watch would connect to a single bar of an unknown Wi-Fi signal, and remain on that network, rather than switching to LTE.
On more than one occasion, I detached myself from the phone, traveled blocks away from my home or office, and watched the Watch struggle to connect to LTE. It would appear to pick up a single bar of some random Wi-Fi signal, and hang on that, rather than switching to LTE.Goode explains further in her review:
The way the LTE version of the Watch is supposed to work is that it will "hand off" from your smartphone's connectivity to whatever other type of connectivity is available. In some cases, like when you're in a place with a Wi-Fi network you've connected to before, this will be Wi-Fi. In other cases, like when you're out without your phone, and you're nowhere near a known Wi-Fi network, this will be LTE.Apple said it will address the issue in a future watchOS software update, but it didn't specify how long that will take.
It's reasonable to expect it might take a minute for the Apple Watch to "find" LTE after you've walked away from your phone. It's not reasonable for this to take many minutes or not work at all. This almost makes me wish there was a way to actively turn off Wi-Fi on the Watch, so it would just default to LTE. But that’s also another step that I, the wearer, the person-who-is-not-wearing-it-wrong, would have to take.
Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 4
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
47 minutes ago at 04:52 am
My phone does this.
My work place has wifi I’ll often walk away or to the bathroom and Have to turn off wifi on m phone during the walk because it struggles to load, as it desperately tries to cling to the wifi.
I have wifi assist turned on and still doesn’t help. They need maybe a time out. Once 5-10 seconds has passed use LTE.
My work place has wifi I’ll often walk away or to the bathroom and Have to turn off wifi on m phone during the walk because it struggles to load, as it desperately tries to cling to the wifi.
I have wifi assist turned on and still doesn’t help. They need maybe a time out. Once 5-10 seconds has passed use LTE.
29 minutes ago at 05:10 am
All the SS models are cellular, you can’t buy a non cellular SS model.That's the joke!
56 minutes ago at 04:43 am
This isn’t good. That 5/10 rating should rattle some cages.
54 minutes ago at 04:45 am
While running, having heart attack, cannot call 911 because my watch is connected to someone's coffee pot. A fix, sooner than later would be appreciated, if this is a real thing.
This is an example of what can happen when testing in a closed lab.
This is an example of what can happen when testing in a closed lab.
20 minutes ago at 05:19 am
At least this bug isn't as bad as Face ID
Really? How are you enjoying your iPhone X?
32 minutes ago at 05:07 am
At least this bug isn't as bad as Face IDNice try but 4/10
33 minutes ago at 05:06 am
Meh,
Not that worried about it. The device isn’t in consumer hands yet, and I anticipate that they will be swift with a patch to resolve these issues. As another person posted earlier, my iPhone also does the open WIFI connection from time to time, but it is often an SSID that matches one I actually use (someplace else). I am curious if “Ask to join wireless”was turned on, or, if their personal AppleID of Lauren or the default profile on the iPhone 8 test unit had a large list of trusted (previously connected) wireless networks in the profile. In my case, HP Printers, Linksys, and some Century Link SSIDs plague me here in the Twin Cities area.
I also don’t understand why Apple Music isn’t available right away, unless, there was some issue with licensing, or, with carriers allowing this straight off the bat.
While the issues suck, I trust Apple will fix them. Better a watch, than big glitches in the iPhone X, or MacBook release. But that is just IMO.
You also have the return policy to back you if for some reason it isn’t fully working even after the fix. I am going to keep my receipt close if my expectations of a quick fix aren’t met.
Not that worried about it. The device isn’t in consumer hands yet, and I anticipate that they will be swift with a patch to resolve these issues. As another person posted earlier, my iPhone also does the open WIFI connection from time to time, but it is often an SSID that matches one I actually use (someplace else). I am curious if “Ask to join wireless”was turned on, or, if their personal AppleID of Lauren or the default profile on the iPhone 8 test unit had a large list of trusted (previously connected) wireless networks in the profile. In my case, HP Printers, Linksys, and some Century Link SSIDs plague me here in the Twin Cities area.
I also don’t understand why Apple Music isn’t available right away, unless, there was some issue with licensing, or, with carriers allowing this straight off the bat.
While the issues suck, I trust Apple will fix them. Better a watch, than big glitches in the iPhone X, or MacBook release. But that is just IMO.
Bleeding edge, I guess the good news of ordering the Nike version is that I have time to see all of the issues prior to it shipping, i.e., I have a chance to cancel if I really don't like what I'm seeing
You also have the return policy to back you if for some reason it isn’t fully working even after the fix. I am going to keep my receipt close if my expectations of a quick fix aren’t met.
52 minutes ago at 04:47 am
I did like the subtle jab about "I, the wearer, not wearing it wrong..."
51 minutes ago at 04:48 am
I'm not surprised, this has been how iOS behaves for along time. Hopefully this will lead to them fixing it across the board.
52 minutes ago at 04:47 am
At least this bug isn't as bad as Face ID
[ Read All Comments ]