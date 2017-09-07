Spotify and Hulu Team Up to Offer Students a $5/Month Combo Subscription Plan

Streaming companies Spotify and Hulu today announced a new partnership that will allow eligible students to sign up for Spotify Premium for Students at its normal $4.99/month price tag, and gain access to Hulu's Limited Commercials plan at no extra charge. In Hulu's press release, the company said that the offer streamlines two popular services commonly used by busy students into a single subscription plan.
The bundle is available to all qualifying new and existing Spotify student subscribers, immediately offering access to both Spotify Premium's music streaming service and Hulu's basic Limited Commercial, TV-streaming package. Users will also continue to use Spotify and Hulu through each brands' respective apps.
“In bringing Spotify and Hulu together, we’re now able to offer students – both the millions already on Spotify Premium, and those who are new to Spotify – access to the world’s best music, TV and movie content in the simplest possible way,” said Alex Norstrom, Chief Premium Business Officer at Spotify. “We’re very excited to be partnering with Hulu – a like-minded company which is as focused as we are on delivering the very best in high quality streaming content.”According to Hulu, "this is the first step" that each company is taking to bundle their services together, and in the future similar bundles will be targeted "at the broader market" beyond college students. Find out more information on user eligibility for Spotify's student membership right here.
“We are proud to announce Spotify as our newest strategic partner – they’re an iconic brand in music streaming and a proven leader in reaching and engaging young consumers,” said Tim Connolly, SVP, Head of Distribution and Partnerships at Hulu. “By bundling our enormous catalogues of content together in a single, highly compelling offer, we’re making it easier for people to enjoy all of the TV and music they love, whenever and wherever they want.”