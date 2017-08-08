Instagram Testing New Feature That Lets Live Broadcasters Add a Friend

Instagram today announced that it's testing a new feature allowing live video streamers to invite a friend to their stream.
When using live video with a friend, the screen is split into two and viewers see both streams at the same time.
Adding a guest or a friend can be done by tapping the "new" icon on the bottom right and then tapping "Add" on anyone who is currently watching an ongoing livestream on Instagram. Viewers can be swapped out at will, but live streamers can only have a single guest at a time.
Instagram says it's testing this feature with a small percentage of Instagram users, with plans to roll it out globally over the course of the next few months.
When using live video with a friend, the screen is split into two and viewers see both streams at the same time.
Adding a guest or a friend can be done by tapping the "new" icon on the bottom right and then tapping "Add" on anyone who is currently watching an ongoing livestream on Instagram. Viewers can be swapped out at will, but live streamers can only have a single guest at a time.
Instagram says it's testing this feature with a small percentage of Instagram users, with plans to roll it out globally over the course of the next few months.
Tag: Instagram