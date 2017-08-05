Weekend Deals: $50 Visa With Two Sets of AirPods, 30% Off Apple Watch Nike+ For Some Run Club Members

Apple customers looking to purchase AirPods or an Apple Watch Nike+ have some offers available to consider this weekend. Apple is also running a "Back to School with Apple Pay" promotion on the App Store in the United States.
In the United States, Verizon is offering a free $50 Visa prepaid card to customers that purchase $200 or more in accessories, before taxes and after any discounts. Accessories must be purchased on the same receipt. The promotion is available until the end of today, Saturday, August 5.
The deal can be put towards two sets of AirPods, which cost $319.94 together. The rebate effectively lowers the price to $269.94, or $134.97 per pair.
After purchasing the AirPods, customers must fill out Verizon's online rebate form, and have their purchase receipt and all product barcode labels ready to upload. The form must be submitted within 30 days of purchase. Verizon says the Visa prepaid card will be delivered within four weeks.
MacRumors also received a tip about some Nike+ Run Club members receiving an offer for 30% off any Apple Watch Nike+ model this weekend. The discount is applied at checkout and expires on Monday, August 7 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
iPhone users with the Nike+ Run Club app installed in the United States can check their inbox, by tapping the tray icon in the bottom menu, to see if they qualify for the offer. Some users on Reddit and Slickdeals also report being presented with the discount, but it doesn't appear to be available for everyone.
The deal lowers Apple Watch Nike+ prices to $258.30 for 38mm models, and $279.30 for 42mm models, down from $369 and $399 respectively.
Lastly, Apple is running a "Back to School with Apple Pay" promotion with various discounts on the App Store in the United States.
- Zulily: Get $5 off your Apple Pay purchase over $25
- ShopKids: Get 15 percent off your Apple Pay purchase
- Jet: 20 percent off Apple Pay purchases for new customers
- Boxed: Get 15 percent off your Apple Pay purchase
- Wayfair: Get $10 credit from your first Apple Pay purchase
- Postmates: Sign up to get $100 in delivery credit
- B&H Photo Video: Free solar eclipse glasses with your Apple Pay purchase
