Apple's Sizable Jump in Tablet Sales Wasn't Entirely Driven by New Lower-Priced 9.7-Inch iPad
A new report by research firm Strategy Analytics, however, argues that isn't entirely the case. Apple's average selling price for iPads remained steady at $435 in the June quarter, down only one dollar from the March quarter.
That doesn't mean the new 9.7-inch iPad, introduced in late March, isn't popular. With a faster A9 chip and brighter Retina display than the iPad Air 2 it replaced, and for less money than even an iPad mini 4, the tablet provides good value with few compromises for customers at the low end.
What it does mean is that more expensive iPad Pro models likely sold well enough to offset the addition of a lower-priced iPad in Apple's tablet lineup. Apple launched new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models at its Worldwide Developers Conference, a few weeks before the end of its June quarter.
"It's undeniable that lower pricing on the new iPad helped drive sales throughout the June quarter, but the ASPs tell a slightly different story," said Eric Smith, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, speaking with MacRumors.
"ASPs were steady from last quarter, showing that higher priced iPad Pro models also sold well, even though the new 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch models were out for less than a month in the June quarter," he added.
For historical perspective, the average selling price of iPads has typically been between roughly $415 and $450 since 2015, although it briefly rose to $490 in the year-ago quarter following the launch of the original 9.7-inch iPad Pro.
Wall Street Beat
Apple's sales of 11.4 million iPads far exceeded analyst expectations. The average Wall Street prediction was approximately 9 million iPads sold, according to Wells Fargo, with some analysts predicting as low as 7 million.
Strategy Analytics estimates that Apple took a 26 percent share of the global tablet market in the June quarter, up from 21 percent in the year-ago quarter. iPad remained the world's best selling tablet, ahead of Samsung tablets, which maintained an estimated 13 percent market share in the quarter.
Chinese company Huawei also saw explosive 42 percent growth in the quarter, with an estimated 3.2 million tablet shipments, according to Strategy Analytics. Apple, Huawei, and Amazon were the only tablet makers to experience growth in the quarter, with Samsung, Lenovo, and all other vendors facing declines.
It's worth noting that Apple doesn't disclose iPad sales on a model-by-model basis in its quarterly earnings results.
Given the new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models were released towards the end of the June quarter, the tablets should have even more of an impact on Apple's tablet sales in the fourth quarter. Apple's 15 percent increase in iPad sales marked the product category's first unit growth in nearly four years.
Also See: IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Tablet Tracker for June Quarter
Hmm...What are the MR haters going to say now that their original excuse failed?They'll find new and creative ways to move the goal posts again.
"Apple never updates the iPad--it's a dead platform."
"Actually, Apple just made some major updates to the entire iPad line."
"Yeah, but the OS is still the same old iOS."
"Actually, they just announced a major iPad specific iOS update."
"Ok, but that's not going to be enough of a change to sell more iPads."
"Looks like they just had a blowout quarter, in large part due to increasing iPad sales."
"Yeah, but that was only the cheap ones. Nobody cares about the iPad Pro. It sucks."
"Actually, it turns out, based on ASP analysis and polls, that people DO care about the iPad Pro."
"Well, I didn't buy a Pro--I bought the cheap one, so they're lying."
It's the same round and round logic that I go through with people telling me I can't do work on my iPad Pro. They just keep changing the story and moving the goal posts so that it fits their narrative/opinion. It's a pointless debate.
I bought the 'value' iPad as it does all thing basic things I normally use a laptop for: Internet, calendar, email, FaceTime, internet.
Loved the price because I'm a cheap bastard.
You have to factor in the iPP 9.7s were heavily discounted after the new iPPs were announced. Those are reflected in last Qs sales too.
Like many entry level Apple products the new iPad is just a tease to get people to upgrade to the Pro. When you hold the new iPad and then immediately hold the new iPP 10.5 it's like night and day. It's clear the iPad was "cheapened" and in no way feels as good in the hands as the Pro plus the Pro is sexier. It would not surprise me if a lot of people go into the Apple Store thinking they are going to pick up a $299 iPad and walk out with a $649 one.
The average of $299 and $649 is $474, very close to the average iPad sale. Would be interesting if there was a survey showing the % of people who went in intending to buy each model but bought a different one.
[doublepost=1501775002][/doublepost]
This is a good post. The $329.00 iPad appealed to you, not because you're necessarily cheap, but because the $329.00 model met your expectations and it does everything you need it to. That's what Apple intended with his model, was to affordably price it to allow someone who wanted an iPad, have the opportunity to purchase a model without spending the iPad Pro price to have what works best for your situation.Exactly right. If Apple didn't want people to have the $329 option, they wouldn't have created the $329 option. And there is nothing wrong with that model selling well. My problem is with the people who say, "Well, I didn't buy a Pro, so nobody else is either." I'm ecstatic that Apple finally made a new budget model that is seemingly compelling people to upgrade from their old units.
Funny I don’t see anyone talking about the Mac where revenues were up more than unit sales. Is that perhaps because it doesn’t fit the narrative that everyone is buying the MacBook escape because no one likes the TouchBar?
