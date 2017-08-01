New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple Expected to Report Second-Best June Quarter Ever Today as Investors Look Ahead to iPhone 8
Apple provided the following guidance for its third quarter on May 2:
• revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion
• gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent
• operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion
• other income/expense of $450 million
• tax rate of 25.5 percent
Apple's Fiscal Third Quarter
• 2013: $35.3 billion
• 2014: $37.4 billion
• 2015: $49.6 billion
• 2016: $42.3 billion
• 2017: $43.5+ billion
Apple is forecasted to have sold 40.7 million iPhones, 9 million iPads, and 4.3 million Macs, according to average estimates shared by Wells Fargo, compared to 40.4 million, 9.95 million, and 4.25 million respectively in the year-ago quarter.
MacRumors.com compiled third quarter estimates from several financial institutions and analysts tracking Apple and the company's stock. The figures are listed below, ranked from highest to lowest in quarterly revenue.
All signs point to Apple reporting an above-average and generally unsurprising June quarter. The most interesting takeaway will be Apple's fourth quarter guidance and any clues that provides about the so-called iPhone 8.
In addition to iPhone sales, investors will be looking for continued growth of Apple's services category, which includes the likes of the App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, AppleCare, and licensing fees.
Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the company's financial results on a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors.com will transcribe the call as it unfolds for those unable to listen.
And again my stock continues to climb.
That’s impossible everyone in the comment sections of tech sites keep saying Apple is in danger and no one wants their devices
Apple is not like Samsung. Samsung makes everything from warships to washing machines. If Apple ever failed in making a selling iPhone, their stock would sink like a ship hit by a torpedo. Apple is iPhone.
Apple makes most profit on iPhones compared to their other products. thats a lot of the business depending on a single product.
Given all new redesign and bezel less OLED display this year, iPhone 8 Gonna break all previous record sales.
Perhaps. I don't care about a redesign. I just wanted OLED but it appears we're getting it with conditions such as no touch ID. Guess we just have to wait and see what compromise Apple has in store for us.
Hope there is a slow down on iPhone sales, so they will give more attention to Mac!
I think you mean the opposite. Slow down in iPhone sales would mean they would try to focus harder on making the iPhone better.
And the big question...should I buy some AAPL today? I think I will.
You should already be in it
