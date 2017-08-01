New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple Reports 3Q 2017 Results: $8.7B Profit on $45.4B Revenue, 41M iPhones, iPad Sales Up 28% Over Last Quarter
Gross margin for the quarter was 38.5 percent compared to 38 percent in the year-ago quarter, with international sales accounting for 61 percent of revenue. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.63 per share, payable on August 17 to shareholders of record as of August 14.
Apple sold 41 million iPhones during the quarter, up slightly from 40.4 million a year earlier, while Mac sales rose slightly to 4.29 million units from 4.25 million units in the year-ago quarter following the introduction of a number of updated Macs in June.
iPad sales saw a significant increase on the strength of new iPad Pro models released late in the quarter and a low-cost iPad earlier in the year, rising to 11.42 million from 9.95 million. iPad unit sales were up 28 percent compared to the previous quarter and 15 percent year-over-year.
“With revenue up 7 percent year-over-year, we’re happy to report our third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth and an all-time quarterly record for Services revenue,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We hosted an incredibly successful Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and we’re very excited about the advances in iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS coming this fall.”Apple's guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 includes expected revenue of $49–52 billion and gross margin between 37.5 and 38 percent.
Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q3 2017 financial results conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.
Conference call starts at 2:00 PM Pacific - No need to refresh
The new cheap iPads are selling, got to pad those unit numbers :)It's not "padding numbers". It's called selling a product that people want to buy.
The new cheap iPads are selling, got to pad those unit numbers :)Nonsense. I bought the 10.5 iPP and love it. I got my mom the new iPad -- different use cases, different products, different sales.
But I have to give you negative nancys credit, now you're complaining about cheap iPads. LOL
The new iPad Pro and MacBooks must be selling well.
The new cheap iPads are selling, got to pad those unit numbers :-)
Good showing on today's financials.
Apple today announced ('https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2017/08/apple-reports-third-quarter-results/') financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2017, which corresponds to the second calendar quarter of the year. For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $45.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $8.7 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $42.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $10.7 billion, or $1.85 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/07/26/apple-q3-2016-earnings/').
iPad sales saw a significant increase on the strength of new iPad Pro models released late in the quarter and a low-cost iPad earlier in the year, rising to 11.42 million from 9.95 million. iPad unit sales were up 28 percent compared to the previous quarter and 15 percent year-over-year.
Apple will provide live streaming ('http://www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/') of its fiscal Q3 2017 financial results conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.
AAPL stock is at its record high in AH, so congratulations longs, enjoy a good cup of champagne. This is only the beginning of a monster ramp up to a fair valuation.
