Plex Launches Live TV Support for Apple TV App

Two months after rolling out Plex Live TV to iOS and Android TV devices, Plex today announced that its live streaming TV feature is now available for users on Apple TV, although the app will lack DVR support.
In addition, on any app where Plex Live TV is available, Plex Pass users will be able to use a new "Time Shift" feature, meaning they can scrub back and forth through any live broadcast, as well as pause it.
Plex Pass subscribers can watch live HD content on channels available over-the-air, including major US networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and CW, as well as local programming, news, and sports. For apps that support DVR, Plex also said that the feature is officially out of beta.
For a list of compatible tuners and antennas that enable Plex's live broadcasting and DVR features, check out the company's list here. The Plex app is available to download from the iOS App Store for free. [Direct Link]
We’re thrilled to bring Live TV to Apple TV and Live TV and DVR support to Android mobile, joining iOS, Android TV, and our lovely Plex Web app (DVR only).To gain access to Plex Live TV, users must be a Plex Pass subscriber (beginning at $4.99/month), and then install a digital antenna, connect a digital tuner, and sync everything to their Plex Pass subscription account.
We can’t quite include a TARDIS with your Plex Pass yet, but we can do the next best thing, which is allowing you to time shift Live TV! That’s right, with our latest enhancements, you can now time-travel (well, pause or skip around) when watching Live TV. No longer will you be forced to choose between getting more Cheetos and seeing who gets voted off the island. Life is hard enough.
