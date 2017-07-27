Apple Shares New Earth Day Ad in Late July

Earth Day was over three months ago, on April 22, yet Apple today uploaded another quirky Earth Day video outlining the company's plan to ensure almost one million acres of forests are responsibly managed by 2020.
The one-minute ad was shared on Apple's own YouTube channel today, and later tweeted by Apple's environmental chief Lisa Jackson.
Apple's 2017 Earth Day video campaign began around the annual event in late April, but Apple uploaded another video in late May and now one in late July. Apple's environmental efforts are commendable, so we'll let it slide.
The one-minute ad was shared on Apple's own YouTube channel today, and later tweeted by Apple's environmental chief Lisa Jackson.
Apple's 2017 Earth Day video campaign began around the annual event in late April, but Apple uploaded another video in late May and now one in late July. Apple's environmental efforts are commendable, so we'll let it slide.
Tags: Apple ads, Apple environment, Earth Day