Apple Shares New Earth Day Ad in Late July

Thursday July 27, 2017 12:40 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Earth Day was over three months ago, on April 22, yet Apple today uploaded another quirky Earth Day video outlining the company's plan to ensure almost one million acres of forests are responsibly managed by 2020.


The one-minute ad was shared on Apple's own YouTube channel today, and later tweeted by Apple's environmental chief Lisa Jackson.

Apple's 2017 Earth Day video campaign began around the annual event in late April, but Apple uploaded another video in late May and now one in late July. Apple's environmental efforts are commendable, so we'll let it slide.

Earth Day should be every day. We all live on this planet. We mess up the Earth, we mess up our future, full stop. Doesn't matter what race, religion, or political affiliation you have. Taking care of the Earth must be top priority for all peoples.


I agree that we should take care of our environment, but that means different things to different people. Signing up to destroy our economy by buying into the often crazy and perennially wrong predictions of the global warming mafia isn't the way forward.

What Apple is describing in this video is reasonable (except for the unnecessary let's-pat-ourselves-on-the-back comment that wraps it up). Tim Cook making public pronouncements about Trump hurting the planet by withdrawing from an incredibly lopsided Paris climate treaty is just asinine.
