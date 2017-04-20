New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Gives Crash Courses on Solar Farms, Zero Waste, and More in Series of Earth Day Videos
Apple has uploaded four videos to its YouTube channel ahead of Earth Day on April 22, with each providing a crash course on environmental topics.
In the solar farm video, Apple's environmental chief Lisa Jackson gives a crash course on how the company's 40-megawatt solar farms in China produce enough electricity for all of its offices and retail stores in the country, while leftover energy that reaches the ground grows the grass underneath to feed yaks.
In the zero waste video, Apple explains how none of its 14 final assembly facilities in China send any waste to landfills. The humorous video shows how the zero waste achievement supposedly started when Apple employee John Reynolds in iPhone Product Operations visited a factory in Guanlan, China.
In the third video, Apple's head of environmental technologies Rob Guzzo and toxicology expert Art Fong explain how the company makes about 30 gallons worth of human sweat every year in order to ensure the Apple Watch and other products are to safe to use in contact with your skin while working out.
In the fourth video, Apple's vice president of real estate Dan Whisenhunt explains how the company's new Apple Park campus has one of the world's largest naturally ventilated buildings. The building uses outside air and water to cool itself naturally, reducing its cooling load by 35 percent a year.
Mashable spoke with Apple about the ads ahead of their release, noting that the animations in each video are hand drawn by illustrator James Blagden. Apple CEO Tim Cook also makes a subtle appearance in each video in a "Where's Waldo" way. Watch the videos and see if you can spot him.
Apple's other Earth Day initiatives include a commitment to stop mining the earth for rare minerals and metals, retail employees wearing green shirts, and green-tipped Apple logos at its retail stores. Apple also released its 2017 Environmental Responsibility Report detailing its 2016 carbon footprint.
54 minutes ago at 08:35 am
I'll remember them, but only because they are creepy.
Also, creepy Tim sticks his head out every once in a while? Wierd.
Also, creepy Tim sticks his head out every once in a while? Wierd.
30 minutes ago at 08:59 am
Always nice to know a company this big and rich tries to do all they can for the environment.
40 minutes ago at 08:49 am
Make your own sweat as in sweatshops?
41 minutes ago at 08:48 am
say what you want about the good and evil of giant multinational corporations, i'm just glad in this aspect, apple has chosen to be on the side of green technology, zero waste, etc.
