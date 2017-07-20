Apple Music to Feature Exclusive Arcade Fire Live Performance on July 27

Apple today announced that it will feature a live global performance of popular Canadian indie band Arcade Fire on Friday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
Arcade Fire is promoting its upcoming album, Everything Now, which is set to be released on July 28, a day after the live Apple performance.
Several songs from the new album have already been released and are available on Apple Music, including the popular Everything Now single, which came out in June.
Outside of the annual Apple Music Festival, Apple has not featured many exclusive live concert performances, but the company has been pursuing exclusive content aggressively since launch.
Apple has purchased the rights to several documentaries that are exclusive to Apple Music, including Can't Stop Won't Stop featuring Sean Combs, and Kygo: Stole the Show, and it has had several exclusive album releases with artists like Frank Ocean, Drake, and Taylor Swift.
Just announced!@arcadefire #EverythingNowLive— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) July 20, 2017
July 27 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.
Live performance. Only on Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/pvbGHgZ3nS
