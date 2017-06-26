Hip-Hop Documentary 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' Debuts Exclusively on Apple Music

Sean Combs' exclusive Apple Music documentary Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story officially debuted on the music streaming service last night [Direct Link]. The film was announced this past April, following the documentary's premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Can't Stop Won't Stop follows Combs, aka "Puff Daddy," and the rise of Bad Boy Records throughout the 1990s, all the way up until the reuniting of the Bad Boy Family in 2016 for a reunion show tour in New York City.
Apple Music's full description follows:
Apple's exclusive access to the one-hour documentary is said to be for as long as one year. Following the announcement in April, Combs said he felt "blessed" to be working with Apple as a partner in telling the story of Bad Boy Records.
Can't Stop Won't Stop is the latest music-related film content for Apple Music, and represents Apple's ongoing push into original TV production. The company launched Planet of the Apps earlier in June, and Carpool Karaoke: The Series is set to debut on August 8.
Moving forward, Apple hopes to expand its content beyond music and tech, with former Sony executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg helping to lead Apple's push into more traditional television for Apple Music.
In 1993, Sean "Diddy Combs, a.k.a. Puff Daddy, founded Bad Boy Records and changed popular culture forever. In 2016, the Bad Boy Family reunited in Brooklyn, New York for the biggest homecoming in hip-hop history. Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story explores the passion and personalities behind the empire, and goes inside the making of a movement and the staging of an unprecedented musical event.The Apple Music page for the film includes the trailer, a running time indicator of one hour, and "Songs in this Movie" so viewers can easily find the music that appears in the documentary. Apple has also placed Can't Stop Won't Stop across the carousel on Apple Music's "Browse" tab, as well as given more spotlight to hip hop-related radio stations, playlists, and old tracks and videos by The Notorious B.I.G.
This is an intern-to-CEO story -- a raw behind-the-scenes look at the legacy of Bad Boy through a complex portrait of its mastermind as Combs reunites the Family over a frantic three-week rehearsal period. The film traces the label's emergence in Harlem and Brooklyn, follows its meteoric rise, reflects on the tragic killing of Biggie Smalls, and celebrates Bad Boy's influence -- all while reveling the love and commitment that binds every member of the Family together.
.@diddy's #CantStopWontStop has arrived!— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 26, 2017
Watch now on Apple Music. https://t.co/twohrAXFaV pic.twitter.com/X4VQGqo0XV
