Google Home Owners Can Now Stream Songs They Uploaded to Play Music

Thursday July 13, 2017 1:51 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Google has updated its Home smart speaker software so that owners can now listen to music they have uploaded to and purchased on Google Play Music.

Previously, using a free Play Music account through Google Home was limited to playing radio stations, while paying subscribers could listen to tracks in the streaming service's own online catalog. But now both types of account holders can also play music they have personally uploaded to the cloud (up to 50,000 songs) or bought outright on the Play Music store.


As detailed in the company's product forum post, Google Home will now prioritize uploaded and purchased tracks over radio mixes when users ask to play a certain artist, but on-demand content will play before purchased/uploaded content unless paying users specifically ask Home to play something from their library.

The feature is currently rolling out to all regions where Google Home is supported. See Google's help page on the subject for more.

Good news for Google fans. I'm still buying a HomePod.

How/Why is this on MacRumors? iOS news I can understand, but this? Simply because it rivals a future Apple product? It's a bit of a stretch.


Macrumors doesn't just report Apple related news. They also report competitor news and technology related articles alike. If you look back on previous main page articles, you will see they report news on a lot of different topics electronic and technology related. Not everything is about Apple and it's nice to know what else is happening in the technological word around us.
If its as good as Amazon Music Unlimited and a Dot, Google Home users are in for a real treat.

Alexa is very accurate, been testing the last few days on a 4 month trial.
