'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Recreated on Vintage Apple IIc Computer

Tuesday June 27, 2017 9:55 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Animator and illustrator Wahyu Ichwandardi has shared one of his newest projects on Twitter this week, where he recreated the entire two-minute trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on a vintage Apple IIc from 1984, using the bitmap paint program Dazzle Draw and a KoalaPad+, both from the same year (via TechCrunch).

Image via @pinot on Instagram

The project required 48 floppy discs and 288 image files, totaling 6MB of storage space. For post processing, Ichwandardi used Apple Disk Transfer ProDOS software and a floppy disc emulator device to copy all 288 image files onto a modern MacBook Pro. The result is a full recreation of the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which debuted online in April.

It took Ichwandardi about three weeks to finish the project due to working with the limitations of the vintage hardware and software. Specifically, because Dazzle Draw doesn't have a layers feature, the illustrator had to physically lay an acetate sheet over the Apple IIc's monitor in order to create a guide for the animation in every frame of the trailer.

Complex animations required him to actually trace the characters and motion from the real trailer and redraw it back into Dazzle Draw. More information about his design process can be found in the video below.

Ichwandardi has posted a few updates regarding the Star Wars project on his Instagram page, where users can also check out some other art made on an Apple IIc. These include posters for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as well as an image of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

GrumpyMom
27 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Oh wow, as someone whose husband still has a fully set up and functioning IIe, it makes me happy to see this.

I remember poring over magazines trying to decide between a IIc or a IIe. While unbeknownst to me, in a neighboring more upscale town, my future husband was doing the same.

I was from a poor family so I actually ended up with an Atari 800XL from the bargain bin of a now defunct store called Zayre's/Ames and made good use of it the rest of college. It was my word processor. My husband got the IIe. It worked out because I had no talent for programming and a IIc or IIe would have been wasted on me. My husband was a different story and his family's purchase launched him on a career.
Kabeyun
16 minutes ago at 10:15 am

Oh wow, as someone whose husband still has a fully set up and functioning IIe, it makes me happy to see this.

I remember poring over magazines trying to decide between a IIc or a IIe. While unbeknownst to me, in a neighboring more upscale town, my future husband was doing the same.

I was from a poor family so I actually ended up with an Atari 800XL from the bargain bin of a now defunct store called Zayre's/Ames and made good use of it the rest of college. It was my word processor. My husband got the IIe. It worked out because I had no talent for programming and a IIc or IIe would have been wasted on me. My husband was a different story and his family's purchase launched him on a career.

I had a IIe, a Mockingboard B card with DMCS, an Apple Monitor II, an ImageWriter, joysticks & paddles, 2x5.25" floppy drives with about 400 software titles, all in perfect condition. When I returned from college (with my Mac SE) I discovered that my mother had given it all away.

I could've gotten away with murder, as I'm sure the judge would've completely understood.
Saipher
20 minutes ago at 10:10 am
This is pretty neat!
keysofanxiety
7 minutes ago at 10:24 am

I had a IIe, a Mockingboard B card with DMCS, an Apple Monitor II, an ImageWriter, joysticks & paddles, 2x5.25" floppy drives with about 400 software titles, all in perfect condition. When I returned from college (with my Mac SE) I discovered that my mother had given it all away.


Oh l... :eek:

I'm properly wincing hard here. God knows what your reaction must have been. I bet it still hurts too.
