Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Rumored Siri Speaker in Production Ahead of Possible WWDC Debut
Apple's rumored Siri smart speaker, which is designed to compete with the Google Home and Amazon Echo, is already in production ahead of a prospective debut at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, reports Bloomberg.
Citing sources "familiar with the matter," Bloomberg says production has already started on the speaker, but it is not expected to be ready to ship until later in the year. Still, Apple could introduce the speaker at WWDC, which kicks off next Monday.
Despite rumors hinting at a touch screen, and comments from Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller questioning the usefulness of an AI-based speaker product without a screen, the upcoming Siri speaker will not feature a display.
A Siri speaker mockup with a "Mac Pro-like" concave design (Image via iFunnyVlogger)
Instead, Apple will differentiate its speaker from Amazon and Google offerings through deep integration with Apple products and superior sound quality, including virtual surround sound technology. The speaker is said to be louder and "reproduce sound more crisply" than the Home and the Echo, and it could also include sensors for measuring a room's acoustics and adjusting audio levels automatically during use.
As with the Echo and the Home, Apple's speaker will likely support third-party services and apps, allowing it to perform a wide range of tasks. It will also serve as a HomeKit hub.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said there was a greater than 50 percent chance the speaker would be introduced at WWDC, so we may get our first look at the device next week. Rumors have suggested it will feature a Mac Pro-like concave top with built-in controls and a "fat" body covered in speaker mesh.
Along with the Siri speaker, Apple may also introduce new 10.5 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and new Macs at WWDC.
Introducing a speaker would serve two main purposes: providing a hub to automate appliances and lights via Apple's HomeKit system, and establishing a bulwark inside the home to lock customers more tightly into Apple's network of services.Inventec, the company that manufactures Apple's AirPods, is said to be manufacturing the speaker, which has, as was previously reported, been tested in the homes of Apple employees for several months.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said there was a greater than 50 percent chance the speaker would be introduced at WWDC, so we may get our first look at the device next week. Rumors have suggested it will feature a Mac Pro-like concave top with built-in controls and a "fat" body covered in speaker mesh.
Along with the Siri speaker, Apple may also introduce new 10.5 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and new Macs at WWDC.
13 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
Well Apple better drastically improve Siri.
15 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
Looks like they found a home for all those unused Mac Pro Housings.
12 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
It'll also be differentiated by using a brain-dead AI engine behind it. Siri isn't just behind, it's getting worse. Unfortunately that's been the story with Apple recently, neat hardware undermined by buggy, unstable, ill-designed software.
14 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
An Apple employee confirmed that as well: https://www.instagram.com/p/BUr1DMIh874/
12 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
I think Apple will unveil it at WWDC alongside advancements in Siri and new APIs, and say that it's launching in autumn. This will give developers time to add support for it ahead of launch. Apple will again show it at the autumn iPhone event, maybe show something "extra" about it, and announce the pricing/release date info.
I tend to think that Apple will price something like this in the $99-149 range, and will want you to buy several for your house. I think such a device will also act as a mesh WiFi network, enabling better coverage throughout the home. This device will also act as a HomeKit hub, and having them scattered around the home will also increase range for bluetooth smart devices. It will also act as an AirPlay speaker, and it will be a good quality one. The secret announcement in September might be that these also act as wireless charging basestations, but that seems increasingly unlikely.
10 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
The product nobody asked for.
