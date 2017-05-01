New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple's Siri-Based Smart Speaker Has 'Over 50% Chance' of Debuting at WWDC in June
Apple's widely rumored Siri-based smart speaker and home hub has an "over 50 percent chance" of being announced at WWDC, scheduled for June 5-9, according to often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities.
The device is rumored to have a "Mac Pro-like" concave design (Image: iFunnyVlogger)
Kuo said Apple's smart home product will likely launch in the second half of 2017 and cost more than the Amazon Echo, $179. The device will supposedly support AirPlay with "excellent acoustics performance" from one woofer and seven tweeters. Kuo said its performance will be similar to the iPhone 6/6s.
Apple's plans for a smart home device and Amazon Echo competitor were first revealed by The Information in May 2016, and Bloomberg reported that the device had entered prototype testing in September.
The latter report said Apple's smart home device would be able to control appliances, locks, lights, and curtains through Siri voice commands. It added that some of the prototypes in testing have facial recognition sensors, in line with a CNET report claiming the device could have a built-in camera.
Kuo said Taiwan-based Inventec will be the exclusive speaker supplier, including both the woofer and tweeters.
We believe there is an over 50% chance that Apple will announce its first home AI product at WWDC in June and start selling in the ]second half of 2017] in order to compete with the new Amazon Echo models to be launched […]Last week, leaker Sonny Dickson likewise said Apple's smart speaker could be announced as early as WWDC. He said the device will run a variation of iOS with unspecified Beats technology, in addition to a Mac Pro-like concave top with built-in controls and speaker meshing covering the majority of its surface.
We expect Apple’s first home AI product will have excellent acoustics performance (one woofer + seven tweeters) and computing power (similar to iPhone 6/6S AP). Therefore the product is likely to be positioned for: (i) the high-end market; (ii) better entertainment experience; and (iii) higher price than Amazon Echo.
1 hour ago at 07:10 am
Please Apple, don't release any Siri hardware without fixing the software first.
1 hour ago at 07:09 am
Using those left-over mac pro cases? ;)
59 minutes ago at 07:19 am
"Hey Siri, add Spam and eggs to my shopping list"
"OK, the nearest fertility clinic is on Maple Avenue."
1 hour ago at 07:11 am
$499 smart speaker.... Courage unbound!
1 hour ago at 07:11 am
I'm pretty sure "Siri-Based Smart Speaker" is an oxymoron
1 hour ago at 07:10 am
Makes sense if there's some APIs in iOS 11 that they want Devs to be ready for. Probably ship it in September.
57 minutes ago at 07:21 am
I'm sure negative comments will abound, but I am actually looking forward to this. If for nothing else but to have a single "assistant"
For families and WAF alone, trying to get them to realize you need to ask the right "person" isn't very appealing. Alexa? OK Google? or whatever else. They all know Siri so it's just easier honestly.
58 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Does that mean there's a 49% chance of it not debuting at WWDC in June?That's usually how percentages work, yes.
1 hour ago at 07:16 am
But what will it do differently from Amazon's Echo? I'm an Apple fan but what can they bring different to the table?
35 minutes ago at 07:43 am
I think it would have to have a complete overhaul. Siri is crap, if not fixed, this would need a screen for all the lookups Siri does just to not answer simple questions like my Echo does. Would it fit better in our Apple environment, sure, but without massive 3rd party .API's and a more open environment (IFTTT, smart home, etc.) this is bound to be a completely overpriced Airplay speaker.
