Apple's Echo-Like Smart Speaker With Siri and AirPlay Could Debut as Early as WWDC
Apple is widely rumored to be working on a Siri-based smart home device with a speaker, and Australian leaker Sonny Dickson has shared new details about its possible design and features on Twitter and with MacRumors.
Apple's smart speaker could take design cues from the Google Home
Dickson said that Apple is currently "finalizing designs" for the Amazon Echo and Google Home competitor, which he expects to be marketed as a Siri and AirPlay device. "It is believed to carry some form of Beats technology," he added, while noting that the device will run a variant of iOS software.
Dickson later told MacRumors that the device, allegedly codenamed B238 internally, will feature a Mac Pro-like concave top with built-in controls. His source, which he told us is "someone inside Apple," described the device as "fat" like the Google Home with speaker mesh covering the majority of the device.
Dickson was told Apple's smart speaker could be unveiled at WWDC 2017 in early June, but as always, the company's plans could change.
In September 2016, Bloomberg reported that Apple's smart home device had entered prototype testing, including both a larger and a smaller model in line with Amazon's current Echo lineup. However, at the time, the report cautioned that Apple's early efforts do not guarantee that a finalized product will be released.
The report said Apple's smart home device would be able to control appliances, locks, lights, and curtains through Siri voice commands. It added that some of the prototypes in testing include facial recognition sensors, backed by an earlier CNET report claiming the device could have a built-in camera for facial recognition.
Dickson is best known for leaking various iPhone and iPad parts from overseas sources, such as these iPhone 5c rear casings in 2013, but his latest information supposedly comes from a source directly within Apple, an area where his track record is less established. His sources have proven incorrect at times.
20 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Is Airplay still actually a thing? Airplay and Siri what could possibly go wrong?
14 minutes ago at 07:52 am
So they dump routers, and start making echoes? Absurd. Who wants this? Why not just use the phone/watch you always have on you? What am I missing? I'm a pretty big fan boy but this won't be on the Christmas list.
15 minutes ago at 07:51 am
o_OStandalone Siri. Can't wait. o_O
Wonder how she will suggest to search the web without a screen :D
6 minutes ago at 08:00 am
If Apple true to form, it will only play Apple Music, only manage HomeKit devices. No thank you.
10 minutes ago at 07:56 am
That's fine, Apple. However it would have to be really amazing to displace the Echos in my house. First, Siri will have to be far better at handling commands and second Siri will need to easily be extendable by third parties. That doesn't mean a walled garden can't be done (most of Alexa's add-on skills are crap) but it has to really reduce the barrier to entry.
22 minutes ago at 07:44 am
Would be awesome if this was a combined mesh Airport type of device so you could put a few around the home for Siri and wifi coverage.
15 minutes ago at 07:51 am
Can't wait for Siri to be just as useless in my living room as it is on my phone! Can't innovate anymore my butt ;)
